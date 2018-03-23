Pedestrian safety system, Legnano gives an important lesson with 14 installations

An experimentation that is not only directed to the search for reliable companies and partners, but above all to the most appropriate technologies for the needs of city pedestrian safety. This is the philosophy that is pushing Euro.PA Service S.r.l., the multi-service company with a total public capital led by Luca Monolo, to test different solutions for pedestrian safety. To date, three modern systems have been taken on and will be shown on the streets of Legnano: the SalvaPedone, the PedoneSicuro and the SafetyCross.

In total, since the start of the experimentation, about 117 thousand euros have been invested in these security systems, divided into the three different “lots”: 80 thousand for the SalvaPedone, 21 thousand for the PedoneSicuro, 16 thousand for SafetyCross. With a clarification: in the latest contracts entrusted by Euro.PA and addressed to the use of municipal budget appropriations in the pedestrian safety area, additional works have been carried out.

In the first case, the rebuilding of the road marking in Via Massimo D’Azeglio (for a value of about 7.8 thousand euros) and the traffic divider of Via Ciro Menotti (for a value of 3.9 thousand euros); in the second, the installation of new lighting devices for 4 thousand euros; in the third and last, about 22 thousand euros have been put in the budget for the construction of new speed bumps on the city streets. “We followed the wishes of the new municipal administration,” explains Luca Monolo, president of Euro.PA Service Srl, “which, in short, were to find solutions for road safety by diversifying the proposals, technologies, partners, in order to identify which of the existing systems actually achieved the satisfaction of the citizens”.

Yes, the citizens: because everything starts from the Participatory Budget, approved by the Municipal council led by Alberto Centinaio, who had rewarded, among others, the SalvaPedone system for pedestrian safety: “It is true that the current administration has decided not to carry out the Participatory Budget as it was conceived and structured by our predecessors,” underlines Maira Cacucci, Safety Councilor of the Municipality of Legnano, “but it is equally true that it is, and will always be, our intention to listen to the citizens’ requests especially in reference to those needs, such as road safety, for which we are all sensitive and for which our intervention is indispensable “.

The installations, the detail. The first of the three systems considered up to now, SalvaPedone, child of the 2016 Participatory Budget, created by the company Smart-Street of Legnano, has been installed in seven different areas of the city (via Matteotti, Via XX Settembre, Via Milano, Via Sempione, Via Guerciotti , Via Battisti, Via per Canegrate) for a cost of about 11.4 thousand euros each (in total, 80 thousand euros). The second security system, the PedoneSicuro, made by the Blind Office of Valenza, was installed in 2 areas of the city (via Novara, via per Canegrate) for a cost of about 6.9 thousand euros per installation for a total of 21 thousand euros. The last one, already installed near the underpass of Piazza Monumento, in Via Dante at the corner of Sempione, Via Gorizia near the Ferdinando Villa pool, Via Sempione, at the corner of Via Calini and, being completed, in Corso Garibaldi, was realized by the Segnaletica Novarese of Varese, for a cost of about 2.7 thousand per installation.