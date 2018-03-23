“Project DNA”, the executive phase begins

After carrying out tests, the “database” containing the “identification codes” of the more than 1700 dogs in Malnate, is almost complete.

A few days ago, the town council set up the operating protocol, which, starting on Monday 19 March, will make it possible to analyse samples of any canine excrement left on streets and pavements, to identify the “uncivilised owner”, and then fine him.

For every check, the voluntary Eco-animal Guards, and occasionally, local police officers, will try to find three samples of material, using swabs very similar to those used for saliva sampling, which, once sealed and registered, will be sent to the testing laboratory for data cross-checking.

The offenders identified will receive an administrative fine of €75.

The procedure will certify the whole process, from sampling to storage and analysis of samples.

Furthermore, still in relation to the keeping of pets, the checks throughout the territory will proceed, to verify that all dog owners have microchipped their animals and carried out the test before the deadline, which has been extended to 17 March 2018, for it to be carried out free of charge.

Anyone that owned a dog before that date, who did not do these things, will receive an administrative fine of €50 and will have to carry out the test and send in the results, at their own expense.

Finally, from today, any residents that come into possession of a dog will be allowed, thanks to an agreement with the Urban Hygiene Service, to carry out the test free of charge at veterinary clinics in Malnate, similar to what has been done until now, and will be obliged to send in the results within 30 days of the animal’s purchase, as the regulations require.