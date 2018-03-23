Starting today, Ryanair also operates flights to America (thanks to AirEuropa)

Starting today, you can book a flight on the Ryanair website, to destinations also outside Europe, to places like the United States, Brazil and Cuba. The airline company now gives the opportunity to book, in a single solution, also flights operated by AirEuropa, and in so doing, sending the low-cost company also across the ocean.

Taking off from Malpensa, with a stopover in Madrid, you can now fly to Buenos Aires in Argentina, to three destinations in Brazil (Recife, Salvador and San Paolo), to Bogota in Colombia, to Asuncion in Paraguay, to Lima in Peru and to Caracas in Venezuela. And there are destinations further north, namely Miami, in the USA, and Cancun, in Mexico.

Although this “news” was announced last year, it is only a few hours ago that Ryanair gave the opportunity to book through its website ( click here to access the Ryanair site), as has been announced on the Lombard Airports’ Twitter account.