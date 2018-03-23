Starting today, Ryanair also operates flights to America (thanks to AirEuropa)
Starting today, you can book a flight on the Ryanair website, to destinations also outside Europe, to places like the United States, Brazil and Cuba. The airline company now gives the opportunity to book, in a single solution, also flights operated by AirEuropa, and in so doing, sending the low-cost company also across the ocean.
Taking off from Malpensa, with a stopover in Madrid, you can now fly to Buenos Aires in Argentina, to three destinations in Brazil (Recife, Salvador and San Paolo), to Bogota in Colombia, to Asuncion in Paraguay, to Lima in Peru and to Caracas in Venezuela. And there are destinations further north, namely Miami, in the USA, and Cancun, in Mexico.
Although this “news” was announced last year, it is only a few hours ago that Ryanair gave the opportunity to book through its website (click here to access the Ryanair site), as has been announced on the Lombard Airports’ Twitter account.
Thus, the expansion by low-cost airlines to long-haul flights is continuing. For example, on 16 June, the first direct flight to Los Angeles, by Norwegian Air, will take off, with prices starting at €224 (see info).
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
diadora su Scritte allo stadio Franco Ossola: la pazienza dei tifosi è finita
Milena Gatti su La scuola IV Novembre non rinnova la sperimentazione finlandese
Awanagana su Scritte allo stadio Franco Ossola: la pazienza dei tifosi è finita
Dony Chef su Luino, la città che litiga sulla piazza
screw su Jet infrangono il muro del suono: due botti scuotono la Lombardia
mike su Scritte allo stadio Franco Ossola: la pazienza dei tifosi è finita
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.