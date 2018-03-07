The church of Sant’Albino is reopening, a new tradition in Bosto

Sant’Albino’s Day is returning to Varese, or rather to Bosto.

Today, Sunday 4 March, on the hill of Sant’Albino, in Varese, sees the fete organised by the Association of Varese Olive Growers, of the oil of S. Imerio. This fete will not suffer the cold, or the rain or snow, because it is taking place in the reopened, and heated, Church of Sant’Albino.

The reopening of the church will take place at 8.45 a.m. and from 9 a.m., the relics of S. Albino will be displayed by Don Enrico De Capitani. At 9.30 a.m., the market of typical local products will open and last throughout the day.

However, the highlight of the fete is scheduled for the afternoon; at 3.30 p.m., there will be a talk by Professor Renzo Talamona, on the topic “S. Albino, the 16th century, land and inhabitants”, when unpublished documents will be spoken about. At 4.15 p.m., there will be the solemn blessing with the extremely old relics of S. Albino, which were donated by the Curia of Milan, in 1700.

To reach the church where the fete is taking place, turn into Via Sant’Albino, a side road of Viale Europa, opposite the former Malerba site.