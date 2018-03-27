The Easter collection of leftovers is back. “We want the poorest to celebrate too.”

What shall we put on the Easter table is a question that many people are asking: from tagliatelle to lamb roast, from lasagne to fish, there are no limits to the creativity. But whatever you decide to cook, be generous with it. No, not (only) to fill yourselves to bursting, but mostly because, this year, at Easter, the collection of leftovers for the poor is coming back to Busto Arsizio.

“We’ll accept everything people want to donate, and then we’ll prepare a dinner for the poorest in the town,” said Matteo Vago, who for many years has been the soul of the “miraculous” soup kitchen of the Friars of Busto. The appointment is from 4 to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday (1 April), in front of the Church in Sacconago, in Via San Cirillo, number 6 , where volunteers will be collecting the food which will then be transferred to the kitchen in the San Filippo youth centre. “Here, we’ll see what we have, we’ll divide it up, put it in bowls and start to distribute it, which will be an even bigger job this year,” Matteo added.

After the great solidarity shown for the Christmas dinner, the volunteers decided that at Easter, they would set an even higher goal. “We’ll still distribute the food at the station and have the dinner together, at the youth centre, but we’ll also try to take meals to about a dozen families that live in poverty.” This means about forty people more than the standards of this collection, so they will need an even greater show of solidarity.

For any information, contact Matteo, on 346-228-1305.