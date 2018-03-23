The Manzoni High School brings to the stage the multilingual theatre
"Out of the Wings" is the title of the show entirely conceived and realized by the students of IVDL on stage at the Vidoletti school. Saturday, March 17, the replay to the Oratory of Masnago open to all.
Spanish, French, English and Italian. A Babel of languages on stage this morning at the Vidoletti middle school of Varese, where the 26 students of the IVDL of Liceo Manzoni debuted with “Out of the Wings“, a comedy freely inspired by the life and works of Lope de Vega.
A theatre-piece born from an idea of the Spanish teacher Elena Giorgetti who involved the students in a combined school/theatre work experience.
Since last November, students began to study the works and the historical context of the famous Spanish author and then reworked a script in which they inserted songs, sang and danced, in a sequence based on comedy. The final, to discover, was the result of their commitment, as explained by Martina, Maria Vittoria, Matteo, Samanta, Letizia and Quentin among the protagonists.
An hour and a half where the narrator guides the spectators in the multilingual journey with short speeches in Italian.
The students in the class have assured that they immediately accepted their teacher’s proposal gladly, and despite the fact that only one of their classmates already had some experience in theatre, each of them has made their contribution to revise, enrich and adapt the script, following the instructions of Letizia, who has then put the screenplay together.
There has been tension among the young actors and actresses, but they have also had fun. They have taken care of everything, including the sets, the costumes and the make-up. Nothing could stop them. They have even decided to swap roles between males and females, according to each student’s particular capacity to play a character.
After the rehearsal in the great hall of the Vidoletti middle school, the IVDL will make their debut to the “public at large”, which will be made up of parents, relatives and friends, on Saturday 17 March at the Oratory of Masnago. You are all invited to start an amusing journey in a foreign language.
