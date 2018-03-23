Unemployment rate 6.5%, never been so low since the beginning of the crisis

The times when the union in the province of Varese worried about unemployment exceeded the threshold of 3% are far off. And even when it rose beyond that limit there was always Swiss “the safety valve” to run to help and absorb workers expelled from the Italian labour market.

Everything has changed with the crisis. According to the data from the portal “Osserva” of the Chamber of Commerce of Varese, the unemployment rate after 2008 rose progressively from 5.1% in 2010 to 9% in 2015, more than one percentage point higher compared to the regional one (7.9%). From 2016 it has started to fall, going from 8.2% to 6.5% in 2017, the lowest point since the beginning of the crisis, a decrease of two and a half points compared to the peak of the crisis recorded in 2015. This means that unemployed people have decreased from 36 thousand in 2015 to the current 27 thousand. Lastly, the gender difference remains: female unemployment, although falling from 11% in 2016 to 7.8% last year, remains higher than male unemployment, now at 5.4%.

EMPLOYMENT RATE GROWS

The Office of the Chamber of Commerce, which elaborated the data disclosed by ISTAT, also underlines an improvement in the employment rate from 63.7% in 2015 to 67.6%. The figure for hiring is also proceeding in the same direction, which in 2017 showed a comforting + 17.2%, reaching 121,320 contracts stipulated between January and December.

In particular, in 2017 it was noted that work start-ups have always remained above the level of terminations. This with the exception of the last quarter, in which it is normal to observe a greater number of breaks in labour relations with the approach of the end of the year and the “physiological” discontinuity of contracts.

DETERMINED CONTRACTS INCREASED

The share of fixed-term contracts (70.5%) increased in absolute terms compared to last year, when they were 6 thousand less. The long-term contracts, therefore with a maturity, reach the 87.8% share, relegating those on fixed-term to 12.2%.

Focusing on the ISTAT data of the unemployment rate, the figures relating to the younger generations are also improving. Here the indicator falls from 32.1% in 2015 to 29.3% last year. A decrease that, however, should not lower the focus on the situation of this segment of the population, which includes girls and boys between 15 and 24 years, excluding those still included in the school career.