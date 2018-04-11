Nursery school and cutbacks in the “superticket” at the first meeting of Fontana’s Council

Exactly after one month from the day of regional elections, for the first time, the Regional Council has been gathered by the new president Attilio Fontana, the day before the convocation of the first meeting of Regional Board .

Cutback in health tickets, increase of the number of families that will be able to benefit from free nursery schools, this is a Council’s disclosure in which it has been decided to advance the meeting of Committee that works with problems linked to job security, close to the tragedy of Treviglio, and to point out the will of Regional Council to invest still further on prevention. These are the topics tackled during the first meeting of Lombardy Council.

HALVING THE HEALTH SUPERTICKET

The main novelty just regards the health superticket; “This is an important measure that reduces by 50% the ticket that has to be paid into every service, with a maximum ticket that ranges from €30 to €15,” the president Fontana commented.

This is a first measure of €20 million inherited by Maroni’s Council. “Therefore, the maximum cost of ticket will be €36 (national ticket) + €15 (regional ticket) = €51, no longer €66 (36+30), like the expense paid until now by those who have demanded services, such as chest CAT or backbone magnetic resonance, ” the Welfare Councillor Giulio Gallera explained.

The measure will now sift through the qualified Council Commission that will be constituted in the next days. This will come into force from the fifteenth workday after the approval of Council’s resolution, following the opinion of Commission.

INCREASE OF FAMILIES THAT CAN BENEFIT FROM FREE NURSERY SCHOOL

“The second measure approved, regards the increase of the number of families that will be able to benefit from free nursery school, nearly 1,200 households. We have made a suitable variation of budget,” president Fontana continued.