The “Casa sull’Albero” is born, designed for children and young people in difficulty

There is a large hall, a common kitchen, a garden and many rooms. It is the Casa sull’Albero (Tree House), a place where “at-risk teens can take a last chance made of care of the relationship, of therapeutic awareness and of psycho-pedagogical support for parenting”. It is with these words that Patrizia Corbo, president of the Piccolo Principe non-profit organization, presents the new reality that was inaugurated in Busto Arsizio on Wednesday 11 April.

Casa sull’Albero is a pilot project at a national level that will proceed on a double track. On one side there will be a day center “in which the children with problems in the family will be followed by our operators and in this place will find a place of relief and respite” says Claudia Dato, the vice president of the Piccolo Principe, who specifies “in this way we will intervene quickly and in a preemptive manner, in order to avoid moments of total breakdown” . A path that will always be “in close contact with families” but that could also provide for “short moments of separation and for these there are the rooms”.

But those rooms will also be useful for something else, to welcome and help parents who take the path of adoption to become familiar with the kids. In Italy there are about 33,000 children removed from their parents and almost 40% of cases of custody or adoption are not successful. “With these rooms we will be able to facilitate the meeting between parents and children,” continues Claudia Dato, “helping for example those who come from afar”.

A challenging and innovative project, realized in record time thanks to the contribution of the Only The Brave Foundation, the OTB group’s non-profit organization founded by the entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and which includes brands such as Diesel, Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf and Marni, a brand that has contributed directly. “What good is money if you cannot help other people?” asks Arianna Alessi, director of the foundation who then says, “When we presented this project we decided to finance it immediately: houses like these, where you feel love and the affection of a family, they fill our hearts “.