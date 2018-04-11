The Frecce Tricolori come back on the Lake Maggiore

The last time they flew over the Lake Maggiore was in July 2016.The Frecce Tricolori since then have left an unforgettable trail of emotions in the hearts of thousands of people who rushed up to Angera (in the picture, the Frecce Tricolori fly over the Rocca) and to the lake-side villages to see them while they were shooting over the Verbano. In the agenda of 2018, among the 25 exhibitions expected in the Italian skies, on 1st July the acrobatic air patrol will arrive another time in Arona. Therefore, from the whole lake it will be possible to observe the maneuvers of the Frecce Tricolori and to admire the abilities of these pilots who are the pride of the whole country.

Lastly, it is important to remember that the aircraft used by the Frecce Tricolori, the MB-339, in its version MB-339PAN, was designed by the engineer from Varese, Ermano Bazzocchi, and was made in the establishments of Aermacchi in Venegono Superiore (province of Varese), which is an enterprise that is part of the group Leonardo-Finmeccanica. Among the suppliers of Frecce Tricolori there is also Secondo Mona, an aeronautical company in Somma Lombardo.