A 26-year-old Italian woman, who had 16 Dogo Argentino puppies, has been denounced
A 26-year-old Italian woman suspected of having an illegal breeding farm and of selling dog puppies illegally has been denounced for a number of offences.
The woman had 16 Dogo Argentino puppies and 6 adult Dogo Argentinos, a Bull Terrier and a Chihuahua, too many for them just to be pets.
As a result, she is in trouble in the Canton of Ticino.
A report from the Canton of Zürich about a possible illegal, dog breeding farm in a house near Mendrisio brought the abnormal situation to the attention of the police in the Canton of Ticino.
Thanks to the checks carried out over the last few weeks, and the searches made by the cantonal police, in collaboration with the cantonal Veterinary Office, 16 Dogo Argentino puppies and 6 Dogo Argentino adults, an adult, pedigree Bullterrier and a Chihuahua, kept by a 26-year-old Italian woman, were found.
The woman, who said she had brought the animals from Italy to Switzerland provisionally, but who, in the meantime, has apparently sold five Dogo Argentino puppies in Switzerland, has been charged with breaking the federal law on animal health, and the laws on animal protection, the importation of pets, the importation and transit of animals and animal products, and dog regulations.
