Alessio Rovera speaks French: he aims at the Carrera Cup beyond the Alpes

In order to pave his way to France and to a difficult, but prestigious and competitive championship where, nevertheless, he means to succeed, he chose a very picturesque place in “his” Varese: the Borgo di Mustonate. Alessio Rovera, 22, is one of those young people from Varese who is able to stand out at high levels, (between speed and rally) and after winning the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in 2017, he has decided to try and make a name for himself also abroad.

Why did you choose to take part in the PCC France after winning in Italy last year? What goal are you hiding in the helmet?

“Italy and France are two of the most important monarchs for Porsche. I’ve already won the first, (and it was in 2016 Ed.), so I thought that going abroad could help my career take off. I’ve already taken part in two French races, and last year, in Le Mans, I mounted the podium. I know my rivals and the courses. In short, I’m going to France with the aim of succeeding.”

The season started very well, with a victory in Dubai. Then, it was time to perform some tests. “The 24H in Dubai has been a memorable experience of team work with Tsunami RT. The car (a 911 GT3 Cup) is similar to the one of the Porsche Carrera Cup but, for a matter of rules, it’s not the same, so it was necessary to carry out a lot of tests. We’ve been in Franciacorta, to Magny-Cours, in Misano, Imola, Spa and Paul Ricard. The team gave me the chance to drive for many kilometres, which is very important, since it doesn’t often happen. I think it was a good job both in terms of equipment qualification and racing pace. We’re at good point.”

You have already said it: you have a great relationship with the Tsunami RT team. What perspectives can the future offer?

“The results that I’ve achieved so far might give me an important opportunity to enter the endurance categories. I get on very well with Tsunami RT, and the team don’t exclude the possibility to take part in long races. If I keep succeeding with them, my job can continue to be successful, especially from the point of view of Porsche, which remains my first choice.”

What other kinds of training do you do apart from the cockpit test, in order to cope with the agonistic season?

“At the moment car racing is my job, so I train at least five or six days every week in the gym, or I practice activities such as running or cycling. A couple of times a week I go to Monza, because I collaborate with a driving simulator: I work as a driver coach, but I can train as well. Finally, I have a go-kart that I mainly use in the warm months so that I don’t get out of the habit of driving on the circuit. Also, the go-kart was my first vehicle, when I was 13: my dad used to race, and he passed on his passion to me, even though he has never forced me. But when I got into a go-kart, I felt as if I had discovered a brand new world.”

How do you deal with pressure and, occasionally, fear?

“I’ve learned one thing: if you’re afraid of making a mistake, you’re even more likely of doing so. Whenever I get into my car, I try to keep calm and be self-confident, which are the most useful emotions in the cockpit.”

2018 RACING SEASON

Before attending the French PCC, Rovera is going to compete in the Italian first leg of the Porsche single brand competition. The Italian competition will take place in Imola from 28 to 29 April, whereas the transalpine challenge of the historic Belgian circuit in Spa-Francorchamps starts the following week. Below is the complete PCC France 2018 timetable.

6 May: Spa (Belgium)

20 May: Zandvoort (Netherlands)

15 July: Dijon (France)

9 September: Magny-Cours (France)

30 September: Barcelona (Spain)

14 October: Le Castellet (France)