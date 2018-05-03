First of May: in the 21st century, people should not be dying as a result of industrial accidents

The colours of the flags along the streets and in Piazza Monte Grappa mixed with those of the poster for the union initiative, with a little girl drawing a heart with her painted hands.

The International Workers’ Day attracted about one thousand people to take part. There were many representatives of the three unions, CGIL, CISL, UIL, but also administrators with the Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, the Regional Councillor, Samuele Astuti, Daniele Marantelli, and the local secretary of the Partito Democratico, Luca Paris.

“Safety is as the heart of work.” It is not only a slogan, but becomes a vital element in the tales of the various trade union representatives.

“We can work towards zero accidents, and in our company, this is what we’ve done,” Valentino Gavelli, of Owens Illinois, said from the stage. “In the 21st century, it’s no longer acceptable for an employee to enter his workplace and not return home.”

However, the national holiday was also coloured with suffering, because, “There are too many victims in the workplace.” There are three deaths every day; this number is unacceptable in a civilised and advanced country like Italy. We have to work together to achieve a culture of safety.”

Massimo Balzarini, the Secretary of CGIL Lombardia, concluded the speeches from the stage in Piazza Monte Grappa.

“Deaths in the workplace are not the result of fate. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of accidents every day. In Lombardy alone, there are 100 per year, and the causes are well-known, starting with insufficient prevention. So many tragedies can be avoided, such as the one in which three women lost their lives on a train, on their way to work. Not choosing is in any case a dramatic choice. We have to fight for rights, starting with safety at work. There are still too many cases of exploitation. We should be proud of our numerous battles, such as the one against hiring cheap farm labourers.”

Then, the Secretary mentioned some themes typical to the world of work, such as wages, times and temporary employment. “Innovation must serve man and not growth at all cost, because this doesn’t improve the quality of life.”