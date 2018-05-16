Four people from Varese among “The Future Makers”

There are four young people from Varese Province among the 100 students selected from the most prestigious universities involved in the third “Future Makers” programme, the first phase of which is from Monday 14 May to Wednesday 17 May, in the offices of BCG Milano.

These four days will be of deliberations and discussions, led by more than 30 BCG experts and influential speakers, of the calibre of the founder of Candy Crush, Riccardo Zacconi, the CEOs of ENI and KIKO, Claudio Descalzi and Cristina Scocchia, the scientific director of the Humanitas Clinic, Alberto Mantovani, the Olympic fencing champion, Valentina Vezzali, and many others.

The 4 young people from Varese Province are Beatrice Ghidotti, 25, from Busto Arsizio, who obtained her high school diploma at the “Crespi” High School, who graduated in foreign languages with a specialisation in business, at Milan’s Catholic University, and who is currently enrolled in a Master’s program in International Business Management at Castellanza University, which includes a period of study in Spain; Luca Introini, 23, from Gallarate, who obtained his high school diploma at the local High School for Sciences, who graduated in Business Administration & Management at Bocconi University, and who now divides his time between Bologna, Nancy (France) and Shanghai (China), as he follows a triple Master’s programme in International Management, which ends in June; Luca Mancuso, 23, also from Gallarate, who, after getting his high school diploma from the “Tosi” High School in Busto Arsizio and a diploma in Engineering Management, obtained a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan, which he has supplemented with a specialist Master’s at the ISAE-Supaero in Toulouse (France); and Daniele Terrevazzi, 23, who got his high school diploma in sciences from the “Grassi” High School in Saronno, who obtained a degree in Business Management at the Catholic University in Milan, and who is now attending a Master’s program in International Business at the same university, in collaboration with the Maastricht School of Business and Economics, in the Netherlands.

The aim of “The Future Makers” is to assist in the education of the younger generations and future leaders, and to give them the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with the representatives of the Italian and foreign business and social communities. The students were selected, with the support of the deans, from universities throughout Italy, not only on the basis of their school records, but also of their enthusiasm and capacity for introspection and for understanding important phenomena. After a roadshow that lasted 6 months in the most important universities, BCG chose 100 students, from more than 12,000 they met. And among these, there are the four from Varese.