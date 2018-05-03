From design to charity, a new life for the Glass Emotion Bridge
The “suspended” walkway, conceived by Roberto Torsellini, will stay up until 13 May, to allow the collection of funds for four Varese-based charities.
From design to charity: the Glass Emotion Bridge in Piazza Podestà, the installation that characterised Varese’s Design Week, has today found a new role.
The “suspended” walkway, which was conceived by Roberto Torsellini, will stay up until 13 May, to allow the collection of funds for four Varese-based charities.
A box has been placed at the entrance to collect donations, which will go to the non-profit organisation “Il Circolo della Bontà”, which supports the six hospitals under the “Sette Laghi” health authority, the Giacomo Ascoli Foundation, which cares for children affected by onco-haematological diseases, the association ON, which seeks to create an innovative model for managing the “Cinque Vette” Park, and the Mobile Emergency Unit of Varese’s Civil Defence Squad.
