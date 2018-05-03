From Porto Ceresio to Induno Olona on foot

The route goes from the lake to 1000m and more up Monte Minisfreddo, before descending to the first town in the valley. Valceresio, seen from above, joins up with Valganna, albeit only at the tops of its mountains.

The route from Porto Ceresio to Induno Olona is the first stage of the 3V (Via Verde Varesina), which runs between the lakes of Lugano, Varese and Maggiore, crossing areas of particular artistic and natural beauty, along 184 km, divided into 10 main and 5 secondary stages.

The walk begins at the railway station of Porto Ceresio. You come out of the town, going along little used roads (take the pavement in the direction of Lavena and you will come to Via Gattoni, and Via Al Lago, where it is indicated). Once you have gone through Cuasso al Piano, along the high roads, after about 1 km on SP29, near Rossaga, with a series of steep hairpin bends that rise about 200 m, you come to Pogliana (481 m above sea level). From this small hamlet, you can see the whole of Valceresio. From there, head towards the mountains, and after leaving the asphalt road (5 km from the starting point), climb along a mule track, which rises up a steep slope to reach the Alpe Strologo, La Bocchetta (713 m above sea level), eventually coming to the Alpe Tedesco (at 751 m).

There begins the climb to the Poncione, followed by Monte Minisfreddo (the Tibet of the stage, as the writers of the Guide to the 3V call it, with its height of 1042 m), and the top of Monte San Bernando, where there is a statue of Saint Bernard looking out over the valley and towards Switzerland.

The view from those mountain tops is breath-taking, particularly over Ceresio. When the weather is good, it is like looking at a postcard. From the Poncione, you can see the whole of Valganna, as far as Lake Maggiore.

The descent is very steep, with some demanding sections. You pass under Monte Rho di Arcisate, and from there, the path is very steep, down a little marked stone barrier. You descend quickly and then climb back up Passo Vescovo, before coming to Montallegro, and from there, to Induno Olona.

The route is all indicated, although you should pay attention, particularly when leaving Porto Ceresio. The path is demanding, not so much for its length, but for the changes in altitude: almost 1000 m going up, and 880 m going down. The walk takes six and a half hours, plus stops.

SOME PRACTICAL INFORMATION

THE 3V – VIA VERDE VARESINA

TRENORD

The stations of Porto Ceresio and Induno Olona are on the Trenord line. Click here for times, tickets and prices.

THE INSUBRIA PUBLIC TRANSPORT CONSORTIUM

Here, you will find the lines that go to Castelseprio, Cairate and other towns.