Giuseppe Ricciardi, the Inter trumpet playing fan came back to San Siro

The trumpet is a symbol of charging and this is what pushed Giuseppe Ricciardi from Oggiona Santo Stefano into playing for more than twenty years at San Siro cheering for the Inter players.

“I learned to play the trumpet when I was on active duty in 1968. When I came back home the trumpet major was gone so I took his place. I went to San Siro for twenty years until the end of the eighties, when Trapattoni established a new record and won the scudetto. Even now the former president Ernesto Pellegrini, when he sees me, greets me because he remembers my music. The trumpet’s meant to be a cheering instrument for the players as well and I hope I’m giving them the right energy in order to win,” Giuseppe says.

And yesterday evening, on the occasion of the Inter–Cagliari match, “Bepi” showed up again in “his” San Siro with his trumpet. “I wouldn’t even have dreamed about coming back. On 28 April, on the occasion of the Inter–Juventus match, there’s going to be a revival in honour of the old times. During one of these, that I can’t mention, my presence has been requested. So yesterday evening was a test in order to study the new sound of the stadium, that changed so much over the years,” Giuseppe explains.

It was a stunning comeback. The Inter fans showed their great affection for the trumpet player by applauding and taking videos and selfies. Giuseppe said that “yesterday evening it all went well beyond my imagination.

The affection of the spectators made my legs shake. The spectators’ reaction has been amazing, I didn’t expect it of them. It has been amazing, exciting and unforgettable.

Sky television stated: “the trumpet player’s return was the soundtrack of the win.”

Giuseppe did not play just in Milan, he travelled all around Europe with his trumpet in order to support the Inter team and he had many great experiences.

“People were used to me in San Siro. There has been exciting moments abroad: I remember with affection Madrid, in Warsaw the leader of the fans of the Polish team made me go around the field. It was something unique for them”, explained Mr Ricciardi remembering his past.

Football and players have changed a lot over the last thirty years.

“In the past, I embodied my willingness with the warming-up runs of Nicola Berti. Nowadays, Now there’s no player who shows that kind of enthusiasm, besides the spectators, someone who leaves you breathless, as the fans of the Real Madrid do with Cristiano Ronaldo. I can’t see that in the Italian football, and not only in the Inter team, but also in all the other teams of our country,” concludes “Bepi” analyzing the differences between the old football and the current football.

A lot of things have changed, but emotions never disappear and so we are looking forward to seeing “Bepi” again on the side of the field ready to play his trumpet, cheering the “Beneamata” and hoping for the Inter-Juve match to not be his last one as Inter trumpet player in San Siro.