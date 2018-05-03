Lidia Macchi’s trial, Stefano Binda sentenced to life imprisonment
The ruling was read at 1 p.m.: Stefano Binda, accused of having murdered Lidia Macchi, was given a life sentence
The Court of Varese sentenced Stefano Binda to life imprisonment, for having murdered Lidia Macchi, stabbed to death 29 times in January 1987.
The grounds for the judgement will be explained in 90 days.
The Court of Varese was largely attended by media operators and ordinary people since the early morning on 24 April. “Your Honor, the Court knows it. I have nothing to object.” These were the words that the attorney-general Gemma Gualdi pronounced when she started to speak at 9:50 a.m., by request of the presiding judge of the Court of Varese, Orazio Muscato.
Paola Bettoni, Lidia’s mother, who was present in the courtroom with her children Stefania and Alberto, remarked: “This is going to be a long and tough day, I hope we will get to the truth.”
The ruling was read at 1 p.m.: Stefano Binda, defended by the lawyers Sergio Martelli and Patrizia Esposito, was given a life sentence for having murdered Lidia Macchi 31 years ago.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Vinx su Rsa Aperta, servizi ridotti nonostante le rassicurazioni. Il comitato chiede un incontro
Andrea-87 su Gare notturne in Valcuvia, multe salate per due ventenni
Felice su Gare notturne in Valcuvia, multe salate per due ventenni
mike su Gare notturne in Valcuvia, multe salate per due ventenni
carlo196 su Gare notturne in Valcuvia, multe salate per due ventenni
Felice su Gare notturne in Valcuvia, multe salate per due ventenni
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.