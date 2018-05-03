Lidia Macchi’s trial, Stefano Binda sentenced to life imprisonment

The Court of Varese sentenced Stefano Binda to life imprisonment, for having murdered Lidia Macchi, stabbed to death 29 times in January 1987 .

The grounds for the judgement will be explained in 90 days.

The Court of Varese was largely attended by media operators and ordinary people since the early morning on 24 April. “Your Honor, the Court knows it. I have nothing to object.” These were the words that the attorney-general Gemma Gualdi pronounced when she started to speak at 9:50 a.m., by request of the presiding judge of the Court of Varese, Orazio Muscato.

Paola Bettoni, Lidia’s mother, who was present in the courtroom with her children Stefania and Alberto, remarked: “This is going to be a long and tough day, I hope we will get to the truth.”

The ruling was read at 1 p.m.: Stefano Binda, defended by the lawyers Sergio Martelli and Patrizia Esposito, was given a life sentence for having murdered Lidia Macchi 31 years ago.