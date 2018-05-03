A man felt sick at the town hall: saved from the just-donated defibrillator

Just donated and immediately used. The gift to the Town hall of Varese by the Forum Global Service Srl has been really providential.

Just this morning, at about 8.30 am, a man collapsed to the ground due to a cardiac arrest. The rescue car departed immediately: some employees of town hall gave a cardiopulmonary massage to him, until the mayor Paolo Galimberti thought of that machine, which, in a few hours the city would have officially received.

No sooner said that done, the defibrillator came into operation and the heart started beating again. Meanwhile, the ambulance and rescue car arrived: they took the 58-year-old man to the hospital of Varese in a critical condition and admitted to haemodynamic.

Yesterday, the fortuitous passing by of an ambulance equipped with a defibrillator saved the life of a 77-year-old cyclist who was on the road between Tradate and Gorla. His heart began to fibrillate and then stopped: the joint intervention of chest compression and defibrillator allowed them to recover the cyclist who was then transported to the hospital.

Two days and two cases, this brings out the importance of the presence of these devices that, if used in the first 5 minutes of cardiac arrest can really make the difference.

The donation is part of “Varese Cardioprotetta“, a public defibrillation project that aims to bring a network of automated external defibrillators (AED) that are always available to the citizens of the city and the province. Varese Cardioprotetta was born thanks to Varese Professional Group and to Forum Global Service who donated three Rescue Sam defibrillators, 100% made in Italy, to the City of Varese.

The public administration will place these devices in different districts of the city, starting from the Rasa district and in other districts that will soon be identified. The Municipality also announced that BLS-D training courses will soon start in order to train citizens and municipal employees on the correct use of these fundamental equipment that can save the lives of people who are seized with cardiocirculatory arrest.