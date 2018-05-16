Martina Colombari, Mistress of Ceremonies at the Busto Arsizio Film Festival

The model, television presenter, actress, photographer and activist, Martina Colombari, will be the Mistress of Ceremonies on the opening night of the sixteenth Busto Arsizio Film Festival, on Saturday, 5 May, at 9 p.m. at the Delia Cajelli Theatre in Busto Arsizio. The event will also see Luciano Ligabue and the producer Dominico Procacci being interviewed by the artistic director Steve Della Casa.

Galleria fotografica Martina Colombari madrina del Baff 2018 4 di 12

After winning the Miss Italia contest in 1991, Martina Colombari began a 20-year career in the worlds of fashion and advertising. At the same time, she began to work in television, co-presenting show business and sports programmes. In 2002, she made her debut as an actress in the television series Carabinieri, followed, among others, by appearances in Un medico in famiglia, Diritto di difesa, I Cesaroni, Don Matteo, Al di là del lago and Il restauratore.

On the big screen, she has appeared in Abbronzatissimi, by Bruno Gaburro, Paparazzi, by Neri Parenti, Quello che le ragazze non dicono, by Carlo Vanzina, She, by Timothy Bond, Bologna 2 agosto – I giorni della collera, by Giorgio Molteni, and Barbara ed Io, by Raffaele Esposito.

In November 2010, she held a photography exhibition of self-portraits, “Martina_invisibile”, at the Spazio Forma, in Milan; the following year, she published her autobiography “La vita è una”, which she wrote together with Luca Serafini (published by Rizzoli). She was in the cast of the musical Saturday Night Fever, at the Teatro Nazionale, in Milan, and in The Best of Musical, during the 2014 National Tour. She was also an ambassadress for EXPO 2015, and, since 2007, has been a front line volunteer of, and has publicly endorsed the Francesca Rava NPH Italia foundation.