Night races in Valcuvia, two 20-year-olds receive stiff fines

Souped-up cars sped along the provincial road in Valcuvia, flashing lights came on and money left the pockets of two 20-year-olds, who were stopped a few evenings ago for what, to all intents and purposes, were illegal races. And thank goodness this is how it ended. Because everything happened without a single thought about the consequences for other motorists.

The local police in Medio Verbano intercepted two cars, a Honda and a Fiat 500 Abarth, which were being driven by two 20-year-old men, who reside in the Province of Luino, at the roundabout at the junction of Provincial Road 1 and State Road 394, a few evenings ago.

When the police stopped them, the two men got out of their cars and showed them the documents.

Then, the police inspected the vehicles, and found several alterations to their construction characteristics, such as modified silencers, larger suction filters and unauthorised alterations to the wheels and tyres.

For both cars, the registration certificates were taken, to be sent to the traffic control authority. Before being able to go back into circulation, the cars will have to be returned to their original state, and undergo an extra servicing procedure on the authority’s test benches. The drivers were given extremely high fines for violating the Highway Code, about €1000 each.

RACING – The problem of racing on the valley floor, and the illegal “time trials” through the mountains, at night, have been on the agenda of the local police in the Verbano area for some time; they have set up a service, also with unmarked cars, to curb those who stop at nothing to feel the thrill of revving their cars and pushing their speedometers to the limit.

Reports were received during the night of engines revving in the areas of Monteggia (near Laveno M.) Vararo (near Cittiglio) and Cuvignione (near Cittiglio). It took a moment to hear three of four engines in action, that might disappear after coming over the hill or taking a U-turn.

PAST CASES – Just one year ago, on 22 April, in Cocquio Trevisago, two motorists were reported; also in this case, they were very young, racing in the middle of the traffic, in two utility passenger cars, a Fiat Panda and a Toyota Aygo. It was subsequently discovered that the two young men had only had their licences for six months. In this case, there was a pursuit and more serious consequences; in addition to having licences being suspended for one to three years, in these cases, the prescribed punishment is a prison sentence of six months to a year, and a fine of €5000 to €20,000.

In this case, the local police charged the two men, who ended up on trial.