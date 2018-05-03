Nine million euros to boost the hospitals in the region

Almost nine million euros are about to be given to the two socio-medical agencies in the Province of Varese. The assignment was decided yesterday morning, Monday the 16th, by Fontana’s council.

Overall, the Region is giving 103 million euros of its own resources from the special fund for sanitary building, which will be directed to the strengthening of sanitary facilities.

INTERVENTIONS

“Through the measure approved today,” said Giulio Gallera, the Assessor for the Welfare of the Lombardy Region, “we are allocating 75 million euros to ATS (agency for the protection of public health), ASST, IRCCS (centres for specific recovery and care) and AREU (regional agencies for emergencies), for interventions to modernise technological devices, to increase security and comfort in the facilities and improve the sanitary offer in the region (for example POT, regional hospitalization centres, PreSST, regional socio-medical centres). Further approvals will give 20 million euros for minor interventions, which the Agencies will include in their investment plan, and 8 million for the completion of the works that have already started, and that need further financing.”

Now the Agencies have to arrange the projects so that they can invest the assigned funds, identifying the areas of technological innovation or sanitary building. The ATS will verify that the projects will actually be able to reach the prefixed objectives.

1.5 BIILLION EUROS FINANCED IN THE 10TH LEGISLATION

“During the 10th legislation,” claimed Gallera, “about 1.5 billion euros (1 billion of region funds and half a billion of state funds) have been allocated for the Socio-medical System, 500 million of which from 2016 alone. About 1 billion has been destined to finance projects of structural modernisation: POT, PreSST, new wards, increase of security, better comfort in the wards, renovations and new facilities, financing of the agreements already planned (Policlinico, San Gerardo in Monza, etc.); 250 million euros for the modernisation of the technological devices and strengthening of the informative systems of the Agencies and of the public IRRCS; 250 million to finance the interventions within the business plans (further projects of minor complexity that are included in the business planning).”

Here the assignments divided by areas:

ATS INSUBRIA: For ATS Insubria, 11,140,000 euros have been allocated as follows: 3,720,000 to ASST Sette Laghi, 5,186,000 to ASST Valle Olona, and 2,234,000 to ASST Lariana.

ATS METROPOLITAN CITY: For ATS City of Milan 26,471,000 euros have been allocated as follows: 803,000 to IRCSS Istituto Nazionale Dei Tumori, 474,000 to IRCSS Istituto Neurologico C. Besta, 2,210,000 to IRCSS Ospedale Policlinico in Milan, 3,583,000 to ASST FatebeneFratelli Sacco, 2,877,000 to ASST Niguarda, 1,300,000 to ASST North Milan, 3,326,000 to ASST Ss. Paolo e Carlo, 1.432.000 to ASST Pini/Cto, 3.546.000 to ASST West Milanese; 2,636,000 to ASST Rhodense, 2,186,000 to ASST Melegnano Martesana and 2,098,000 to ASST Lodi.

ATS BRESCIA: For ATS Brescia 8,595,000 euros have been allocated as follows: 5,555,000 to ASST Brescia, 969,000 to ASST Franciacorta and 2,071,000 to ASST of Garda.

ATS VALPADANA: For ATS Valpadana 6,117,000 euros have been allocated as followingi: 2,392,000 to ASST Cremona, 1,199,000 to ASST Crema and 2,526,000 to ASST Mantova.

ATS BERGAMO: For ATS Bergamo 6,136,000 euros have been allocated as follows: 2,831,000 to ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, 1,512,000 to ASST West Bergamo and 1,793,000 to ASST East Bergamo.

ATS BRIANZA: For ATS Brianza 7,487,000 euros have been allocated as follows: 2,050,000 to ASST Vimercate, 2,970,000 to ASST Monza and 2,467,000 to ASST Lecco.

ATS PAVIA: For ATS Pavia 4.895.000 euros have been allocated as follows: 2,818,000 to ASST Pavia and 2,077,000 to IRCCS Fondazione Policlinico San Matteo.

ATS MOUNTAIN: For ATS Mountain 3,661,000 euros have been allocated as follows: 2,762,000 to ASST Valtellina and Alto Lario, and 899,000 to ASST Valcamonica.

AREU: For the AREU, the regional agencies for emergencies, 498,000 euros have been allocated.