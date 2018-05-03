Parking payment App for smartphones reaches Varese

The opportunity to manage your parking in blue parking spaces with EasyPark, a mobile parking service which is extremely widespread throughout Italy and Europe, has now come to Varese.

A delegation from the company that created it, the Chairman of AVT, Franco Taddei, and Councillor Andrea Civati presented the new features this morning, explaining how this App works, and that it can be used in more than 220 towns throughout Italy, including Milan, Saronno, Rho, Pero, Monza, and even Laveno Mombello, and many other towns in Lombardy, on the lakes and in more than 500 towns abroad.

“With this new service, we are achieving the objectives of the project ‘Varese si muove’ (Varese gets moving), which are also those of investing in new technologies and efficiency for the mobility system in Varese,” said the Councillor for Mobility, Andrea Civati. “However, we must remember that this payment method has already been implemented in all of the main towns in Lombardy. Today, we have just ‘caught up’; now, we intend to go further, because easier mobility means greater accessibility when travelling on different transport systems, and making the lives of the citizens easier.”

“In a year and a half, the town has made great progress in terms of using hi-tech payment systems for a series of services, and this process is continuing,” said the Major, Davide Galimberti. “The response of the citizens is really significant, the statistics on electronic payments, which, until a few years ago, were very limited, show us that users appreciate this kind of system. So, let’s achieve our objective of an increasingly smart Varese.”

“My sincere thanks go to the town council and to the parking operator AVT, who have allowed us to introduce our service also in Varese,” said EasyPark’s Country Manager Italia, Giovanni Laudicina. “With our App, users can manage their parking easily from their smartphones, without wasting time, and stress-free.”

HOW EASYPARK WORKS

The EasyPark App comes in versions for iOS, Android and Windows Phone, and can be downloaded, free of charge, from the respective App stores.

When you have downloaded it, you have to register using the App, or at the website www.easyparkitalia.it , and purchase a parking credit, which can be recharged, using a Visa or MasterCard, or PayPal. “The Apple pay function is currently being implemented.” With this credit, you can start to pay for parking from the App; the information necessary to start parking is: the ‘parking area code’, which is updated automatically by the App, by activating the geolocation, and which, in any case, can be seen on the parking meters, the vehicle registration number and the estimated time of the end of the stay.

An important feature is the possibility, during the stay, to extend the duration directly from your smartphone, wherever you are, or end it early, when you return to your car, thereby limiting the cost of the parking to the length of time you actually stay.

The traffic wardens can confirm that the parking has been correctly activated by checking the car licence plate; it is highly recommended, for those who use the application frequently, to download the EasyPark badge from the website, and place it on the dashboard, or to write out a similar message. For more information: www.easyparkitalia.it

PYNG REMAINS ACTIVE, AND TALKS ARE ALSO UNDERWAY ABOUT AN APP TO PAY FOR BUS TICKETS

For those who have a Telepass, this application and the subsequent payment form is not new; for some time, it has been possible to pay in this way using the Pyng system, which will remain fully operational for users. EasyPark is just adding one more opportunity, for those who do not use the Telepass service, to pay without “coins”. Moreover, the possibility of paying using cashpoint and credit cards will remain; this function has been fully operational for only a few months.

However, this will not be the last technological implementation in the mobility plan. At the end of the presentation, Councillor Civati mentioned talks for a similar App that allows “Electronic Ticketing” for urban public services. This App and passes will allow users not only to pay easily, but also to enjoy savings, once they have exceeded a certain number of rides.