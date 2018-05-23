Safer and more convenient: a new entrance to the “Vidoletti”, that is away from the traffic

From the large, convenient car park, in front of the gate, students can walk through nature and then straight into the school. At least they can from today, Tuesday 15 May, now that the new entrance to the middle school in Varese, which until yesterday had only one entrance, in Via Manin, a busy road that is certainly not convenient for leaving the car and saying goodbye to your child, is open.

The new entrance was opened this morning, at 7.50 a.m., by the Councillors for Education Services, Rossella Dimaggio, and for Public works, Andrea Civati, the headmaster, Antonio Antonellis, and students.

“The Vidoletti School is greatly loved by families in Varese, which, over the years, has seen an increase in the school population,” said Rossella Dimaggio, the Councillor for Education Services. “The work we’ve carried out had two main goals: to make our schools more inclusive, and to work also on the delicate moment of entering the school, by providing a safer, more sustainable route. These are things that parents have been asking for, for several years.”

The Vidoletti Middle School in Varese has hundreds of students. The work carried out by the town council is another step forward in their plan “Varese and School”, which includes work in schools at a total cost of over €6 million.

Thus, a new path has been built from the large car park (in which a new lighting system has also been installed) and can now been used by the students to enter and leave the school. The new path, which is about 300m long, has been paved and lit, and leads to a new gate fitted with a video camera and an entry phone. In addition, the architectural barriers were eliminated by the work carried out.

The school is on three floors, and light, high-performance ramps were put in to allow greater access to the building. Then, a new canopy was put over the ramp for disabled people, at one of entrances to the school. New stair lifts were also installed to replace the old, inefficient lifts. The result now is a more modern and more accessible school. The cost of the work was about €200,000.

“This administration’s commitment to having schools that are increasingly safe and accessible to our students continues,” said Andrea Civati, the Councillor for Public Works on Varese town council. “We’ve completed some important work, and given back a safer, more welcoming school. Also in this case, the work had been awaited for decades, and now, we’ve finally done it. The students of the Vidoletti School now have a new, more modern and safer entrance to their school; we’ve eliminated the architectural barriers that characterised this building, to achieve more inclusion among the students. The work continues, because, when it comes to schools, particularly the safety of our children, we can, and must, never stop.”