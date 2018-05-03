The Council acknowledges the best pupils

With the award ceremony for the “25 April 1945” School Award, organised by Varese Town Council, celebrations began this morning for the 73rd anniversary of the Liberation.

Over 500 people, including children and parents, took part in the event, which took place in the Great Hall of Insubria University.

Until 28 April, there will be events organised in Varese to celebrate 25 April, when there will be a procession along the streets, ending in the Council Chamber of Palazzo Estense, one of the symbolic places in the town, a sign of the great importance that Varese Council gives to the celebrations.

This morning, Saturday 21 April, pupils from classes 3, 4 and 5 of the primary schools in Varese who stood out because of their commitment to, and active participation in the life of the town, received the “25 April 1945” School Award. The event was attended by the Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, the Councillor for Education Services, Rossella Dimaggio, several councillors, including Francesca Ciappina, Luca Paris and Alessandro Pepe, the Mayor of Lozza, Giuseppe Licata, and for the partisan associations (ANPI-FIVL-FIAP), Luigi Grosso “Cin”, Stella Bolaffi, Ester De Tommasi, Claudio Macchi and the university researcher and lecturer Antonio Orecchia. The event was also accompanied by the IQBAL Choir, of the Don Rimoldi Institute – IV Novembre School.

“It’s a great pleasure to see this room so full,” Mayor Galimberti said. “We’re starting the celebrations of the anniversary of the Liberation in the best way, and with large participation.” The Mayor then addressed the children present, also referring to the original text of the resolution that established the “25 April 1945” School Award. “The award you are receiving today is not just for your achievement in your studies, for which I compliment you, but it is also a mark of responsibility that each of us has in being an example, always maintaining those values of liberty and respect for the Constitution and for democracy that unite us as a society and as citizens.”

Councillor Dimaggio also addressed the children present in the room, when she read the memoir of a partisan during wartime. “The award that you are receiving today was established in 1947, with the intention of passing down to later generations the memory of those who fell during the resistance and their acts of heroism,” she explained. “This award is full of meaning, as it reminds us of how important it is always to work to maintain our values, especially today as we remember the days of the Liberation, and every day in our actions.”

The next initiatives:

Tomorrow, Sunday 22 April, there is the Memorial Walk organised by Progetto Concittadino. The appointment is at 10 a.m., in the square by the racecourse, with stops in Via Morandi and Via Dante. The walk ends at Palazzo Estense.

Then on Tuesday 24 April, there is a visit to the boundary stones and to the cemeteries in town, in memory of the fallen partisans. The visit sets out from the ANPI premises, in Viale Belforte, 165 , at 10 a.m.

Liberation Day, on 25 April, begins at 8.30 a.m., with the Holy Mass in the Basilica of San Vittore. At 9.15 a.m., a procession will set off along the main streets of Varese; the procession begins in Piazza San Vittore, with the laying of the wreath at the Arco Mera, and continues along Corso Matteotti, to Piazza Monte Grappa, along Via Volta, Via Manzoni, to Piazza Repubblica (where a wreath will be laid at the Monument to the Fallen), along Via Avegno, Via Cavour, Largo della Resistenza (with the laying of a wreath at the Monument to the Resistance), Via Donizetti, Via Griffi, Via Albuzzi, to Piazza Carducci, along Corso Matteotti, Via Marcobi, to Piazza Monte Grappa and along Via Sacco. The event will end in the Salone Estense of Varese Town Hall, where, at 10.15 a.m., the Mayor, Davide Galimberti, will give a speech, followed by the official oration by the partisan Ivonne Trebbi and by a speech by Riccardo Conte, the Deputy Chairman of ANPI, Varese section, Commander “Claudio” Macchi. The celebrations will also continue on 26 April, with the “Concert for Liberty”, given by Varese’s A. Manzoni School of Music, at 9 p.m., in the hall in Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 4.

Finally, on Saturday 28 April, there is the inauguration of the murals dedicated to Calogero Marrone, which begins at 11 a.m., in Via Marrone.

1 MATTEO BILATO 3 IV NOVEMBRE

2 MIRKO CINDRIC 3 IV NOVEMBRE

3 SOFIA IOVINO 4 IV NOVEMBRE

4 GABRIELE ZAFFINO 4 IV NOVEMBRE

5 SOFIA FERRO 5 IV NOVEMBRE

6 CRISTIAN JOSY MIANTOLOKA 5 IV NOVEMBRE

7 MATILDE PATERNOSTRO 3 ADDOLORATA

8 MICHELANGELO BOTTINELLI 4 ADDOLORATA

9 KYSHKAN OLHA 5 ADDOLORATA

10 ANGEL ORTEGA THEN 3 SACCO

11 SOFIA FRANCIOSA 4 SACCO

12 YASMIN ELMI MOHAMED 5 SACCO

13 FRANCESCO FERRAZZO 3 CAIROLI

14 TUTTA LA CLASSE 4 CAIROLI

15 PASHKLLEVIA SHABI 5 CAIROLI

16 ILARIA MARROCCO 3 MAZZINI

17 EDOARDO TOMASINA 4 MAZZINI

18 KIRSTINA MIKIYAS 5 MAZZINI

19 FILIPPO GARAVAGLIA 3 SETTEMBRINI

20 EDOARDO NICORA 4 SETTEMBRINI

21 GIOVANNI ALBERTI 5 SETTEMBRINI

22 CAMILLA ALETTI 3 GALILEI

23 AURORA BARBAN 4 GALILEI

24 GIULIA MORANDI 5 GALILEI

25 SILVIA BICCHIERINI 4 LOCATELLI

26 ANGELICA D’AMATO 4 LOCATELLI

27 MARIA CRISTINA FONTANA 5 LOCATELLI