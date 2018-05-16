The first B737 Max of Air Italy is here. “Malpensa is our hub.”

“Malpensa is our hub.” Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, underlined this many times as he arrived at the airport of Milan to present the first B737 Max of the “new” Air Italy, which arose from the joining of Qatar Airways with Meridiana. This has been a ceremony in grand manner on the runways of the moorland hub, where the new aircraft was greeted with the traditional “baptism” with the water of the firefighters and then with the music of “O mia bela Madudina”.

The first B737 Max was given to the company last 11th May 2018, and, as the fans of “Aeroporti Lombardi” explained, also in that event in the headquarters of Boeing, near Seattle, the scenography had the new skyline of Milan as background, which is by now a recognisable symbol all over the world, if only for its role in fashion. Qatar’s choice of Air Italy may be also strategic in this sense, combining the company with the Italian style.

During the launch of the new B737 the new uniform of the Air Italy flight crew was also revealed.

“A new era of Italian aviation begins: Air Italy will have a modern and refined air fleet and will be the leading Italian airline company,” said Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, 49% shareholder of the now former Meridiana.

The new B737, they explained, will be used by Air Italy for the feeder net in Italy: “We are going to use the aircrafts for passengers coming to Italy and heading via Milan to Sicily, Rome, Costa Smeralda, Naples and Calabria, and also for Italian passengers that from the Centre South have to reach Malpensa to then proceed further,” underlined Marco Ridotti, the President of Alisarda and Aqa Holding.

“We want to redefine the standard of the Italian air transport sector,” added Francesco Violante, the President of Air Italy.

There were few anticipations for the future: “Fiumicino? Be patient, we’ve just started,” replied Al Baker to those who asked about an action in Rome. “Malpensa is our hub, but we won’t forget your capital.”

“We are going to fly with the Italian flag to every continent,” added the CEO of Qatar Airways, reminding that the first flight will take place 1st June to JFK Airport (then there will be also Miami and Bangkok, respectively 8th and 9th June, and from autumn Mumbai.)

On the flight there were some important guests of Air Italy and Qatar Airways, in addition to the CEO of the Group Qatar Airways, His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker: there also was the Chiarman of Alisandra, Marco Rigotti, Mr. Sultan Allana, representing the Aga Kahn Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) and Aqa Holding, and the Chairman of Air Italy, Francesco Violante. They were greeted upon their arrival by the Italian Ambassador in Qatar, Pasquale Salzano, and by the Ambassador of Qatar in Italy, His Excellency Mr. Abduziz bin Ahmen Al Malki Al Jehni, by the President of “SEA Aeroporti di Milano”, Pietro Modiano and by the President of Boeing Italy, Antonio de Palmas. Air Italy plans to reach a fleet of 50 aircrafts: by 2020 it will have thirty Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, that from 2019 will substitute the A330, and twenty Boeing 737 Max 8.