Theft at the Pasquè Farm, Ruggera Bianconiglia has disappeared
She was the rabbit most beloved by children; big, with long ears, she let everyone stroke her. On Tuesday, 24 April, someone took her from her enclosure.
She was the most beloved rabbit at the Pasquè Farm. Ruggera Bianconiglia was big, had long ears, and she let the children stroke her. On Tuesday, 24 April, someone decided to steal her and take her from her enclosure. Of course, no one knows where she is, but, as the owners of the farm said on their Facebook page, they hope she is now running free in a beautiful lawn.
“Hello everyone! We’re sorry to give this sad news to all the children and adults who came to say hello and to admire our rabbit Ruggera Bianconiglia. Alas, she was stolen from her cage last Saturday afternoon. We have no words to describe what happened. We sincerely hope she is now running in a lovely garden somewhere, and that she is being loved, as she was by all of us, for her big ears, big paws and warm personality …”
