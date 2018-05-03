Tickets and new opening times: the bars in the stations of Arcisate Stabio are working at full capacity

100 days before the start of the service on the new Arcisate Stabio route, the ticketing systems managed by the three stations of Induno Olona, Arcisate and Cantello Gaggiolo, are now finally activated.

After the installation and the initial tests of last week, all the ticketing services, from the single tickets to the season tickets, are now available.

Moreover, from today, the three bars offering ticketing services, which are all tenders of the same company, will have a new definitive time schedule: they will be open from 5 A.M to 10 P.M.

Now that the ticketing services have been activated, there is still the matter of the parking lots to be decided: rules have to be established to allow both those who take the train to go to work, and need to leave their car all day in the station, and those who take the train during the day for shorter periods, and have the right to find free parking spaces, to use the parking lots.

During the last three months, the parking spaces, in the three municipalities, have been free and gratis specifically in order to note the times and the mode of use of the passengers. In the next days a survey by the Lombardy Region regarding the passengers of the route, will be made in order to understand the times, the needs and the mode of use of the parking lots.

Once these data will have been obtained, the mayors will agree on the most efficient solution (season tickets, payment systems, parking disks, etc.) for the management of the parking lots inthe three stations. The new parking lots regulation might be presented and introduced already in the month of May.