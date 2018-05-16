A truck has got stuck under an overpass one day after its inauguration
This has caused no damages to the bridge, but the upper part of the truck has been left with some damages in its upper part. The mayor’s states “The height limit was perfectly indicated. As planned, we’ll also put new road signs on the provincial road.”
A day after the inauguration of the new overpass in Venegono Superiore, a truck has got stuck under it.
The overpass has taken the place of the old level crossing on De Gasperi road and it is 3.5 metres high (as planned, its road sign has been provided as well).
The truck got stuck on the Monday morning of May 14th. No damages were done to the bridge, but the upper part of the truck has been left with some damages.
The police intervened to collect data. “The height limit is perfectly visible, and the measures are standard,” explained the mayor Ambrogio Crespi. “However, we’ll do as planned, and we’ll also put new road signs on the provincial road to further inform the height limit to truck drivers.”
