I came to the United States to look for America

They had a dream. They had a dream and they fulfilled it. Ilaria Raniero and Emanuele Bianchini are Italians belonging to two different generations, but they have one thing in common: they both dreamed of coming to America to work.

Ilaria Raniero is 28 years old and comes from Verona. She owns a degree in management engineering from the Polytechnic University of Milan and a strong determination lies beneath an apparent gentleness. At the moment, she’s working in Boston, at Locus Robotics Inc., a new-born company specialising in logistics, in particular in robotic systems for ecommerce warehouses, and her current role is Manager in the Solutions Design team. “It’s a very interesting job,” explains Ilaria, “because it’s like a new border. Robotics applied to ecommerce warehouses is stimulating, it has remarkable developments and above all, it gives me a perspective.”

The story of Locus Robotics begins in 2015. Bruce Welty‘s Startup is rooted in a previous experience, Quiet Logistic, which specializes in fashion with three department stores operated by Kiva robots, a company which was then bought by Amazon. Three years ago, Welty and his staff decided to build a robot on their own. “The prospects here are interesting,” the young manager explains, “we estimate that by 2020 the revenues of national eCommerce will be more than 520 billion dollars.” An exponential growth or, better, “Amazon Effect”, as they call it.

Emanuele Bianchini belongs to another generation. Born in 1979 in Udine, he graduated in Aeronautical Engineering and his dream has already come true. Now, after several work experiences, including Aermacchi in Varese, a company of Leonardo-Finmeccanica group, he is a senior director of Flex, a company in the technical textile sector that employs 200,000 people worldwide. “I moved to America when I was 18 years old, after I got my diploma, because I wanted to study aeronautics. When you are 18 you want to discover new and interesting things and here in America you have this opportunity,” Bianchini says.

But America asks a lot from people who choose to live there. “You have to be very determined,” Bianchini concludes, “a university degree is not enough, you have to conquer things, so determination is important, as is having the purpose of achieving something, having the purpose of becoming part of that dream. What about Italy? Italy is quieter, there’s good coffee, maybe one day I’ll come back.