Kuwait Airways “lands” at Malpensa and opens a new door to the East

Kuwait Airways “lands” at Malpensa. Today morning, Monday 29 October, was inaugurated the new flight from Milan’s main airport to the Arab Emirate’s international airport with a grand official ceremony. A connection that on the one hand sees the landing of a new airline and a new relationship with the Middle East, but on the other, also opens up new destinations with stopovers to the Indian Subcontinent.

The ribbon cutting of the new flight was led by the CEO of the company, Abdullah Al-Sharhan (foto). “It was our dream, we worked hard on it,” commented the managers of the company, which in Italy has an historical base in Rome (it was among the first Arab companies that operate in Italy). Andrea Tucci of Sea spoke about “a very positive year for Sea”: “Today we celebrate Kuwait Airways, which for us does not mean adding a new destination, the only one that was missing in the Middle East, but also a new airway”.

With the opening of the Milan Malpensa stopover, in addition to Rome Fiumicino, for the first time, Kuwait Airways will connect daily Italy to Kuwait City. The flight from Milan Malpensa will depart three times a week: Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 14.00 with arrival in Kuwait at 21.25. Kuwait Airways passengers will have a daily choice of destinations in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Far East. From Kuwait City you can in fact continue, connecting to Manila, Dhaka, Colombo and Delhi, addtionally work is being done on a new connection to Bangkok.

The choice of Milan Malpensa was born as a recognition of one of the richest and dynamic areas of Europe, in continuous growth also in the cargo sector, with a particular appeal – for fashion, design and much more – for the inhabitants of the Middle East area.

Kuwait Airways (whose security services are entrusted to Malpensa and Icts) will operate from Milan mainly with the new Airbus 330, offering to passengers a three-class configuration, state-of-the-art comfort, international cuisine and high-tech entertainment on board. And how was the first flight? After the ribbon cutting, 108 passengers boarded; a good start.