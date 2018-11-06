Kuwait Airways “lands” at Malpensa and opens a new door to the East
The company of the Arab Emirate’s, which has been operating in Rome for decades, now also takes off from the main Milan airport
Kuwait Airways “lands” at Malpensa. Today morning, Monday 29 October, was inaugurated the new flight from Milan’s main airport to the Arab Emirate’s international airport with a grand official ceremony. A connection that on the one hand sees the landing of a new airline and a new relationship with the Middle East, but on the other, also opens up new destinations with stopovers to the Indian Subcontinent.
The ribbon cutting of the new flight was led by the CEO of the company, Abdullah Al-Sharhan (foto). “It was our dream, we worked hard on it,” commented the managers of the company, which in Italy has an historical base in Rome (it was among the first Arab companies that operate in Italy). Andrea Tucci of Sea spoke about “a very positive year for Sea”: “Today we celebrate Kuwait Airways, which for us does not mean adding a new destination, the only one that was missing in the Middle East, but also a new airway”.
With the opening of the Milan Malpensa stopover, in addition to Rome Fiumicino, for the first time, Kuwait Airways will connect daily Italy to Kuwait City. The flight from Milan Malpensa will depart three times a week: Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 14.00 with arrival in Kuwait at 21.25. Kuwait Airways passengers will have a daily choice of destinations in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Far East. From Kuwait City you can in fact continue, connecting to Manila, Dhaka, Colombo and Delhi, addtionally work is being done on a new connection to Bangkok.
The choice of Milan Malpensa was born as a recognition of one of the richest and dynamic areas of Europe, in continuous growth also in the cargo sector, with a particular appeal – for fashion, design and much more – for the inhabitants of the Middle East area.
Kuwait Airways (whose security services are entrusted to Malpensa and Icts) will operate from Milan mainly with the new Airbus 330, offering to passengers a three-class configuration, state-of-the-art comfort, international cuisine and high-tech entertainment on board. And how was the first flight? After the ribbon cutting, 108 passengers boarded; a good start.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
alexra su Incidente in superstrada di Malpensa prima del Terminal 2
carlo196 su Gli avvocati contro l'eliminazione della prescrizione: "Processo senza giustizia"
Felice su "Il sacrificio di tanti eroi sia da monito per il futuro"
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Pm10, da oggi blocco delle auto inquinanti
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Furto in abitazione, il ladro incastrato dalla nonnina
Bustocco-71 su Emanuele Antonelli è il nuovo presidente della Provincia di Varese
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.