The Mayor of Milan presents “The century of towns”

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala , is coming to Saronno. On his visit to the town of Amaretti biscuits, he will be presenting his book, “Milan, the century of towns”.

The appointment is for Thursday, 29 November 2018, at 9 p.m., at Giuditta Pasta Theatre, in Saronno. The event is being promoted by Unione Italiana e Obiettivo Futuro.

The Mayor of Milan is going to be interviewed by the RAI1 journalist Angelo Polimeno. The writer and environmentalist Michele Governatori, the economics analyst Piercamillo Falasca, the RTL presenter Fulvio Giuliani, and the Sky Tg24 correspondent Monica Napoli will also be taking part in the event.