From students to adults, a day in Varese for “Capitano Ultimo”

17th will be an all-Varese day for Captain Ultimo, the policeman at the head of the team that arrested Totò Riina. The military man will meet students of different schools of the city during the morning and adults, in a public meeting at 8 pm at the institute De Filippi.

“We are honored to be able to bring to the city such an important exponent in the fight for legality” explains Roberto Leonardi, the president of the Associazione Nazionale Carabinieri di Varese that organized the event. “Captain Ultimo will meet at the Manfredini High School, 100 teenagers of that institute and another hundred from all schools in the city at 10 am,” explains Leonardi, “while there will be a meeting open to all citizens at the De Filippi college at 8 pm”.

This event is organized with the contribution and the support of the Lions Club of Varese, the community foundation of Varese, Tigros and Openjobmetis. And Rosario Rasizza, the number one of Openjobmetis, is the one who explains how “we are present throughout Italy and how we see that the legality in the world of work is often only touched” and that therefore “initiatives to explain what is legal and what is not should be done and supported with great firmness”.