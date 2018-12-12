From students to adults, a day in Varese for “Capitano Ultimo”
On Monday 17th December the Capitano Ultimo, who arrested Totò Rina, will be in Varese for a double date with students and adults.
17th will be an all-Varese day for Captain Ultimo, the policeman at the head of the team that arrested Totò Riina. The military man will meet students of different schools of the city during the morning and adults, in a public meeting at 8 pm at the institute De Filippi.
“We are honored to be able to bring to the city such an important exponent in the fight for legality” explains Roberto Leonardi, the president of the Associazione Nazionale Carabinieri di Varese that organized the event. “Captain Ultimo will meet at the Manfredini High School, 100 teenagers of that institute and another hundred from all schools in the city at 10 am,” explains Leonardi, “while there will be a meeting open to all citizens at the De Filippi college at 8 pm”.
This event is organized with the contribution and the support of the Lions Club of Varese, the community foundation of Varese, Tigros and Openjobmetis. And Rosario Rasizza, the number one of Openjobmetis, is the one who explains how “we are present throughout Italy and how we see that the legality in the world of work is often only touched” and that therefore “initiatives to explain what is legal and what is not should be done and supported with great firmness”.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Bustocco-71 su Meno compiti a Natale per stare in famiglia: la raccomandazione del Ministro
mike su Non hanno il biglietto e picchiano l'autista del bus, denunciati quattro 15enni
Anto Lombardo su Meno compiti a Natale per stare in famiglia: la raccomandazione del Ministro
Felice su Non hanno il biglietto e picchiano l'autista del bus, denunciati quattro 15enni
brupaoli su Giornata Internazionale dei Diritti Umani, un corteo per le vie del centro
Felice su Marte e la futura esplorazione umana
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.