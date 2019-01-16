Campo dei Fiori Trail: the challenge moves over 95 kilometres

The Eolo Campo dei Fiori Trail – the long-distance mountain running competition that in 2018 awarded the Italian title of specialty – has announced a further expansion of its activities. In addition to the tests currently scheduled (the longest until now was that of 65 km) will be added an even more challenging: it will measure 95 kilometers and will also stretch on the mountains that surround the Valcuvia with start and finish always positioned in Gavirate.

The news has been published by 100% Anima Trail, the association that takes care of the organization of a race that brought to Varese last autumn 1,500 athletes from 19 different countries. A remarkable participation if we consider that the one played in 2018 was only the third one on stage with this format. Also, for this reason, the 4th place in the ranking drawn up by the magazine “Spirito Trail” for the best Italian races in this specialty takes on greater value. The Eolo Cdf was preceded – in the judgements of the jury formed by the readers of the newspaper – only by the ultra-trails of Lavaredo and Lago d’Orta and by the Dolomiti Extreme.

FROM CAMPO DEI FIORI TO VALCUVIA

On September 21 – a Saturday – the trail specialists will be protagonists again on the pre-Alpine heights: the program will include both the routes already presented in 2018 (65, 45, 25 and 11 kilometers plus the mini-trail for children) and the big addition of 95 kilometers. In the latter case, the athletes will have to complete the ring of 65 and then extend their efforts in Valcuvia. The valley will be reached from Masciago Primo to then touch Rancio and Cassano, climbing to the top of San Martino through the walkways of the Cadorna Line, continuing to Monte Colonna and from there to San Michele and Sant’Antonio. And again, the challenge to Cuvignone before facing the top of Monte Nudo and descending to Casalzuigno passing through the village of Aga. At that point, to return to Gavirate, you will have to climb over the Campo dei Fiori again, climbing up to Forte d’Orino and descending again from the south side.

The race will have a positive height difference of 6,000 meters and aims to “sew” a series of paths, peaks, panoramic views and small villages that dot the massif of Campo dei Fiori but also the surrounding mountains.

A message of love for the territory, its woods and its peaks that the organizers want to emphasize at a time when the nature of the Alto Varesotto is under the attack of fires that have devastated our areas.