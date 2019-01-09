National tour of cinemas for the film Digitalife

The tour of the cinemas for the film Digitalife begins. The first three official screenings, in the presence of authors and protagonists, will take place in Milan on January 16, in Rome on January 22 and in Varese on January 23. But that’s not all: for the following weeks, there will be another 15 dates that will see screenings in Gallipoli, Borgo San Lorenzo, Florence, Grosseto, Viterbo, and many other cities in Italy, for a tour that will continue until April.

To request to organize a screening of the film in your city, just send an email to digitalife.film@gmail.com.

Digitalife, produced by Varese Web in collaboration with Rai Cinema and Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo, is directed by Francesco Raganato and uses the original music composed by Vittorio Cosma. The docufilm will come out in the cinemas after almost two years of work. A long journey to which hundreds of citizens have contributed by sending their videos. Out of these stories of change have been selected over 50 stories that have gone to compose the “mosaic” Digitalife.

“Finally DigitaLife lands in the hall, its natural destination.” This is the comment of the director Francesco Raganato, “the hall is not wishful thinking : a movie that talks about how the internet has changed our lives and about sharing is seen sharing a space and time. Because changes don’t happen when we are alone, but they happen in virtue and in function of who is next to us. That’s why DigitaLife needs a single breath and a shared vision. Because what happens on the screen concerns us, it speaks of us, of what we have become, not as individuals, but as a community”.

“It was a pleasure to work on the material of Digitalife,” adds Vittorio Cosma, author of the original music of the docufilm. “It’s an experiment of truth: any work of the intellect that makes the real protagonists speak and that is not a fiction, has a power ten times greater than normal narration. The artistic approach must be honest and careful because we are talking about real lives, both positive facts and great dramas. We must use attention and compassion in the noblest and deepest sense of the word, without forcing emotions and without denying them. For me it is a privilege to work in this type of project, because the truth is always more powerful than any fiction.”

“We had a lot of discussions to find a title for the film,” said producer Marco Giovannelli. “Digitalife is the perfect synthesis because it represents well what the viewer will see. At the heart of the film there is life in its many forms. There is work, like travel, pain, despair, like hope. There is illness and redemption, the courage of those who know how to deal with changes such as fear of what we are experiencing. Digital is a new era for humanity and knows no boundaries. It keeps us all in a glocal dimension, well planted in the local but with an increasingly global horizon.”

What is Digitalife

Digitale was born from the idea of telling how the internet and digital have changed everyday life. This is revealed by the 50 plus stories in the docufilm, chosen from the hundreds collected in almost two years of work. A collective story that touches on several topics: the birth of the Internet, the loss of a beloved, the world of work in evolution, rebirth after a crisis, the search for lost happiness, the opportunity to socialize, travel, share experiences and emotions. But also terrorism, the world of information, cyberbullying. All with a vision of hope in the future. Digitalife is a film that tells the story of a world made of connections, sharing and life.