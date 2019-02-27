Contemporary art and street art, Villa Panza meets Andrea Ravo Mattoni

The FAI for young people Varese group, organizes an event, included in the calendar of the Festival Philosophers 2019 “Dialogue”, with particular attention to young people and located in the beautiful setting of Villa e Collezione Panza of Varese (Piazza Litta, 1).

The dialogue between classicism and contemporaneity, a unique characteristic of Villa e Collezione Panza, becomes the setting for a conversation established and brought to the general public between the great masters of the 16th and 17th centuries and a young street artist from Varese: Andrea Ravo Mattoni.

The proposal of young members of the FAI group is aimed at meeting an artist of great talent and known in the international scene, proposing a unique event dedicated to art and entertainment in a framework capable of combining a good time together and a rich aperitif in a frame of undisputed charm. The evening will be an excellent opportunity to visit, at the end of the interview and accompanied by the narrators of the Group, the permanent collection of contemporary art of the Villa, to ideally continue the dialogue between the past and the present of art. At the end of the evening, a buffet aperitif will be served in the evocative Salone Impero.

The appointment is for Saturday evening, March 2, at 6pm (reservation Strongly recommended on https://goo.gl/WFKdgt or faiprenotazioni.it or by email at varese@faigiovani.fondoambiente.it ) with availability while seats last.

The contribution starts from €15 for FAI members and €20 for non-registered members and includes the extraordinary evening entrance and the guided tour of Villa e Collezione Panza, the meeting/interview with RAVO conducted by the journalist Laura Balduzzi and the buffet aperitif in the Salone Impero, including a drink.

During the event you can subscribe to FAI with a Welcome FAI youth fee of €15 for young adults between 18 and 35 years with the possibility of a renewal at the same amount. To stay up to date on this and other initiatives of the FAI group Varese for young people, you can follow them on our Facebook page (@faigiovaniVA) or on Instagram (@faigiovanivarese). For information: varese@faigiovani.fondoambiente.it.