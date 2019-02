Smog returns below the limits, the vehicle restrictions have been revoked by the Province

From tomorrow, Tuesday, February 26th, first level restrictions on vehicle circulation will be revoked in the provinces of Brescia, Mantua, Monza and Brianza and Varese (municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants, in addition to those adhering on a voluntary basis) because, for two consecutive days, the concentrations of Pm10 have been less than 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

However, these restrictions remain active in the provinces of Cremona, Lodi and Milan, as pollution levels have only been below the limit for one day. The weather forecast indicates conditions which are still favorable to Pm accumulation over the next few days.