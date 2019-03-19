Arcumeggia, the charm of the painted village

Arcumeggia, Cerro di Laveno, Tornavento, Masciago Primo and Castello Cabiaglio: these are the five small villages that are the finalists in our competition . As we wait for the result (the voting to select the winner begins on Monday, 18 March), we present a brief description of the characteristics and beauty of each of them.

In the meantime, the collection of photos dedicated to the villages that have reached the final continues. From the photos we receive, we will select one, which will become the official postcard of the most beautiful village in Varese Province (to take part, send high-resolution photos to turismo@varesenews.it).

Arcumeggia is known throughout the province, and beyond, as the “Painted Village”. A division of Casalzuigno, Arcumeggia is located five kilometres, along winding roads, from the village on the valley floor, and is one of a kind. Its main feature is on its walls: the houses are frescoed, with works by famous painters, who have made the village an open-air museum.

In 1956, the provincial tourist board began calling famous artists, such as Ferruccio Ferrazzi, Aldo Carpi, Sante Monachesi, Aligi Sassu, Ernesto Treccani, Achille Funi, Giuseppe Migneco, Gianni Dova, Gianfilippo Usellini, Innocente Salvini and Giovanni Brancaccio, to name just a few. Over the years, there have been so many.

Nestled in the mountains of Valcuvia, Arcumeggia is a unique place, where you can experience the typical atmosphere of the small village and discover ancient and modern stories in its paintings.

The only business to be found in the village is the “Locanda del Pittore”, where it is also possible to sleep, and a small gallery will provide art lovers with some interesting facts. Do not miss the small, but beautiful Church of Saint Anthony.