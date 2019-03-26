Of Silk and Gold, an exhibition of history and faith

Di seta e di Oro is the exhibition that concludes the celebrations, which have lasted for over a year, of the thousandth anniversary of the death of Archbishop Arnulf II of Arsago, which have enabled us to rediscover the history of this illustrious figure and provided the opportunity to restart studies and research into the emergencies concerning the monuments, history and art in the territory and to make the most of their cultural heritage.

In view of this, the municipality of Arsago Seprio, the parish and the municipal library have decided to promote an exhibition on the liturgical vestments preserved in the sacristies of the churches in Arsago, Gallarate and Somma Lombardo; this will be a unique opportunity for visitors to admire these unexpected treasures and for academics to delve into new areas of research.

The exhibition focuses on two main themes: on the one hand, the evolution from Roman clothing to sacred clothing; on the other hand, the development of textile production. In Italy, from the fourteenth century, weaving was one of the artistic sectors that underwent most development, reaching peaks in the Renaissance period, which made it stand out in the most important European markets. The elegance of the patterns, the complexity of the craftsmanship and the richness of the Italian silks made velvets, satin damasks and taffetas from Italian looms famous in the European courts; these fabrics appeared not only in the paintings of Bronzino and Lorenzo Lotto, just to mention two examples, but also in the altarpieces of Flemish painters. Not even the growth of the Lyonnaise weaving industry, starting in the seventeenth century, had the power to stop the Italian looms.

Most of the pieces on display come from the eighteenth century, and they show the evolution of the decorative style of an entire century and of fashion. We must talk about fashion, because the fabrics with which these magnificent garments were made often came from civilian clothing. These were centuries in which the cost of the fabrics was the most significant in the final price of a garment, and consequently, precious materials were constantly being reused: a cast-off garment might be left to the Church in a will, or to fulfil a vow, or as a simple donation.

Here, then, are the glittering damasks, with gold and silver threads, lampas and brocades returning once again to be admired.

From 30 March to 14 April 2019

Concordia Cultural Centre, Arsago Seprio (VA)

Official opening: Saturday, 30 March, at 4 p.m.

Opening times: Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Free guided tours: Wednesday, at 8.30 p.m. (subject to availability), or by appointment.

Catalogue edited by Martino Rosso, preface by Natalia Aspesi, contributions by Msgr. Claudio Magnoli, Margherita Rosina and Martino Rosso.

For further information: Tel. 0331 299927, e-mail: segreteria@comune.arsagoseprio.va.it

Committee for the celebrations of one thousand years since the death of Arnulf II: Provost Parish of San Vittore, Municipality of Arsago Seprio, Civic Archaeological Museum, Municipal Library “Carla Rossi in Porro”, Pro Loco, Musical Corps.

Under the patronage of: Lombardy Region / Varese Province / Archdiocese of Milano.

In collaboration with: Sistema Bibliotecario Consortile A. Panizzi / ANCoS Confartigianato Persone