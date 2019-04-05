Flower mania, the beauty of spring in the “land of lakes”
A small tour through parks and gardens that these days are tinged with the colours of summer. From Varese to Piedmont, passing through Ticino and Lake Como
From waterfalls of wisteria to cherry blossoms, from the camellias “of the lake” to shades of yellow of the daffodils: it is not necessary to go far to admire the beauty of spring blooms. From Varese to Canton Ticino, from Lake Como to the Piedmont shore, there are many parks and gardens that offer visitors all the nuances of the season.
And as for the autumn “foliage”, loved by photography enthusiasts, we have prepared an itinerary, also for spring, to discover the beauty of “local” nature, thanks to explosions of coloured petals and views that are highly “Instagrammable”. Of course, these are just some of the possible destinations, we are also waiting for your suggestions (write to turismo@varesenews.it) to complement the tour with other noteworthy information
CHERRY TREES AND FAIRYTALE FLOWERS
In Morosolo, a district of Casciago, the Parco dei ciliegi (Cherry Park) (in the photo below by Luca Leone) is worth a visit. It is a small flowering corner inside the municipal park. Equally suggestive is the atmosphere of the “viale dei ciliegi” (path of cherry trees) in the initial stretch of via Gaggio, the pedestrian road that connects Lonate to Tornavento and Ticino.
Cherry trees, together with an infinite variety of other flowering plants, can be admired in these days also inside the gardens of the Borromeo Islands: the parks of the Bella and Madre Islands (but also the medieval garden inside the Rocca of Angera) offer the best at this time of the year. Remaining on the theme of “gardens of the lake”, one cannot but mention Villa Taranto, where camellias, magnolias and violets colour this botanical paradise on the banks of the Verbano.
CAMELLIAS OF THE LAKE
From Villa Carlotta to Villa Cipressi, from Villa Melzi to Villa Monastero: Lario dedicates this weekend to ancient camellias with a series of dates in the most evocative residences of Lake Como. The programme here
Also, this weekend Villa Della Porta Bozzolo in Casalzuigno hosts an event dedicated to this characteristic flowering. In this period, the same villa offers also another wonderful flowering: that of daffodils with thousands of flowering bulbs.
Camellias in bloom are also the protagonists of spring in Canton Ticino: in Locarno, where the exposition dedicated to this beautiful flower has just ended (over 12,000 visitors for the 22nd edition of Camelie Locarno), it is possible to visit the dedicated park, an international reference point for nature and botanical enthusiasts. Equally interesting, across the border, is the Botanical Park of Gambarogno, which collects around 950 different qualities of camellias and almost 450 magnolias.
“GRANDPA” WISTERIA
Three hundred years worn with ease: the most famous wisteria in the province of Varese is that of Castello Cabiaglio. This extraordinary plant is located in one of the most beautiful places of the small village of Castello Cabiaglio, inside Villa Ronchelli.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
diadora su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Inseguito per giorni, finisce in manette il boss dello spaccio nelle valli
Damiano Franzetti su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
carlo196 su Una sforbiciata, e la Lega perde il "Nord"
diadora su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
Felice su Torna la pioggia: settimana con l’ombrello
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.