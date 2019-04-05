Flower mania, the beauty of spring in the “land of lakes”

From waterfalls of wisteria to cherry blossoms, from the camellias “of the lake” to shades of yellow of the daffodils: it is not necessary to go far to admire the beauty of spring blooms. From Varese to Canton Ticino, from Lake Como to the Piedmont shore, there are many parks and gardens that offer visitors all the nuances of the season.

And as for the autumn “foliage”, loved by photography enthusiasts, we have prepared an itinerary, also for spring, to discover the beauty of “local” nature, thanks to explosions of coloured petals and views that are highly “Instagrammable”. Of course, these are just some of the possible destinations, we are also waiting for your suggestions (write to turismo@varesenews.it) to complement the tour with other noteworthy information

CHERRY TREES AND FAIRYTALE FLOWERS

In Morosolo, a district of Casciago, the Parco dei ciliegi (Cherry Park) (in the photo below by Luca Leone) is worth a visit. It is a small flowering corner inside the municipal park. Equally suggestive is the atmosphere of the “viale dei ciliegi” (path of cherry trees) in the initial stretch of via Gaggio, the pedestrian road that connects Lonate to Tornavento and Ticino.

Cherry trees, together with an infinite variety of other flowering plants, can be admired in these days also inside the gardens of the Borromeo Islands : the parks of the Bella and Madre Islands (but also the medieval garden inside the Rocca of Angera) offer the best at this time of the year. Remaining on the theme of “gardens of the lake”, one cannot but mention Villa Taranto, where camellias, magnolias and violets colour this botanical paradise on the banks of the Verbano.

CAMELLIAS OF THE LAKE

From Villa Carlotta to Villa Cipressi, from Villa Melzi to Villa Monastero: Lario dedicates this weekend to ancient camellias with a series of dates in the most evocative residences of Lake Como. The programme here

Also, this weekend Villa Della Porta Bozzolo in Casalzuigno hosts an event dedicated to this characteristic flowering. In this period, the same villa offers also another wonderful flowering: that of daffodils with thousands of flowering bulbs.

Camellias in bloom are also the protagonists of spring in Canton Ticino: in Locarno, where the exposition dedicated to this beautiful flower has just ended (over 12,000 visitors for the 22nd edition of Camelie Locarno), it is possible to visit the dedicated park , an international reference point for nature and botanical enthusiasts. Equally interesting, across the border, is the Botanical Park of Gambarogno , which collects around 950 different qualities of camellias and almost 450 magnolias.

“GRANDPA” WISTERIA

Three hundred years worn with ease: the most famous wisteria in the province of Varese is that of Castello Cabiaglio. This extraordinary plant is located in one of the most beautiful places of the small village of Castello Cabiaglio, inside Villa Ronchelli.