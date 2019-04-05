The Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori reopens to guided tours thanks to FAI Youth

The Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori reopens to guided tours thanks to the Varese delegation of “FAI Youth“.

Galleria fotografica Il Grand hotel riapre alle visite guidate del FAI Giovani 4 di 23

As in 2017, more than 50 FAI volunteers are planning to open the hotel to guided tours in numerous events between now and October.

The visits will take place in the most evocative spaces of the structure: from the main entrance, to the kitchen, to the hall, the ballroom, the reception, the royal room, and for the first time, also the spaces furnished, that were used in the set of the movie Suspiria, by Luca Guadagnino.

The visits will be accessible only by reservation through the page of the site dedicated to FAI Youth Varese.

The first weekend of visits will be 6th and 7th April, then 12th May, 9th June, and 6th and 7th July. Specifically, for visits on 6th and 7th April, reservations will be open at 5pm on Thursday 4th April at this link while for all other bookings, they will be available from the previous Tuesday.

For each opening day, 13 tour shifts will be provided for groups of up to 30 people.

There are two ways to visit: a simple one organised by the FAI group lasting about an hour (the visit includes a cost to support the project between 5 and 8 euros) and a theatrical visit lasting an hour and half with a performance by a group of actors of Karakorum theatre (the cost goes from 8 euros for FAI members to 10 euros).