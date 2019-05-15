Pavia and its surroundings, its art, beauty and good food

From Vigevano to Zavattarello, passing through Varzi and the Oltrepò vineyards: in a short promotional video, InLombardia , the website dedicated to tourism in Lombardy Region, presents some of the most characteristic places in Pavia Province.

Galleria fotografica Via Francisca Morimondo Pavia 4 di 23

In just over a minute, you can enjoy an overview of an area that has a lot to offer, for day trips and longer stays.

The city of Pavia is important for many reasons, first of all its historical and artistic heritage. Of the city’s landmarks, we must mention the cathedral, the covered bridge, the Certosa, the basilicas (of San Pietro in Ciel d’Oro, San Michele Maggiore, and San Teodoro) and especially its historic university, one of the oldest in the world. Pavia is a small city, but for its size, it can offer a lot in terms of culture: from this spring, for example, and until 28 July 2019, the city museum is hosting De Chirico, De Pisis, Carrà. The hidden life of things , an exhibition of sixty works, from prestigious private collections in Italy and abroad.

Another place not to be missed, that is close by, is Vigevano, with its cathedral, arcades and beautiful square. Pavia Province also contains a number of small villages that are full of charm, set in an area where agriculture and the landscape still play an important role. Among these, there is Zavattarello, a small village, considered one of the most beautiful in Lombardy.

Then there are the traditions, especially food and wine, which make exploring these places even more appetising: in the famous Oltrepò vineyards, you can taste varieties of Bonarda, Barbera, Cabernet, Moscato, Riesling, Malvasia and Pinot Noir; one of the more characteristic local products is the salami of Varzi, which has been recognised with the DOP label.

In the year of slow tourism, we finally remember that the city of Pavia and its surroundings are also where the Via Francisca del Lucomagno ends; this ancient path comes down from Lake Constance, crossing Varese Province, and connects with the Via Francigena, before continuing on to Rome.

Other useful links:

Experiences in the province: VisitPavia