From skiing to Christmas in town. The innovations of winter in the Upper Ticino

A “social” competition, the innovations for skiers, the Christmas village, the Escape Room in Castelgrande of Bellinzona. The initiatives the regional tourist organisations of Bellinzona and Upper Ticino has in store for the new winter season are many.

A destination that, over the years, has been able to present itself not only as summer holiday destination, but also as a reference for the wintertime with a wide choice of activities and events, in perfect harmony between mountain and City, ready to satisfy the needs of adults and children. Fundamental also this year the important collaboration with the ski lift and the various partners of the region.

The competition #followthefun

Great news of this year: a social competition that will start the next 18th November, to allow residents and tourists to share their funny winter moments in the Bellinzonese and Upper Ticino region tagging on their own picture @BellinzoneseAltoTicinoTurismo (Facebook) or @bellinzonesealtoticino (Instagram) and inserting the hashtag #followthefun. The photos with the most likes will be rewarded at the end of the competition (terms of participation: 31th January 2020): we wish to thanks Quintorno, Sarcisport SA, Alberto Bike Store, Funivie Airolo Valbianca, Nuova Carì Sagl e INTERSPORT Sport 2000 for providing prizes.

Moreover, during the entire month of December on the Facebook page you will discover an advent calendar with a prize a day for those who will be chosen at random among those that will answer correctly to the question.

But, novelties in the Bellinzonese and upper Ticino region aren’t over: recently there has been opened the new Nordic ski centre of Campra “Campra Alpine Lodge & Spa”, which will act as a reference centre for cross-country skiing practice and many others activities. This year, the Blenio Valley intends to offer a good collaboration between Campo Blenio and Nara, offering a seasonal ticket at advantageous prices that allows people to have discounts also on other partners, such as the Filovia Malvaglia. The Leventina instead proposes again the affordable Ski Card Leventina and the winter packages in collaboration with the ski lifts and the Hockey Club Ambrì Piotta.

The winter itineraries, with their magical landscapes and snow-covered mountains, are still the main attraction, reinforced by a wide range of activities and events that will let visitors get carry away from the city to the valleys and vice versa. The national platform of SwitzerlandMobility will allow numerous itineraries to be selected, in the disciplines of cross-country skiing, the timeless snowshoes, the sledging runs and winter hiking trails, allowing to have greater visibility especially for the Swiss target, which remains the reference in addition to local customers and the Italian one.

Christmas go back in the City of Bellinzona

Those who choose to stay in Bellinzonese and Upper Ticino will also find a very rich and varied calendar, starting from the characteristic Christmas markets and festive events, to the traditional event with the Christmas village in the city, which will take place in the capital of Ticino from 29 November 2019 to 6 January 2020.

Escape Room in Castelgrande