Autoport, one of the most accredited car parks in Malpensa for safety and reliability

The editing department had the pleasure to interview Dr.Giovanni Rosetti, legal representative of Autoport SRL.

Autoport is a fully paved and illuminated car park in Malpensa, with over 900 numbered parking spaces just a couple of minutes from the airport.

What are the advantages of Autoport car parking

We can say that we do not have only one advantage and that we are proud. Our wining weapons are a variety of synergies between different services that put at the centre the client. The main strength of our car park is safety and reliability.

Autoport adopted a winning philosophy to stand out from the crowd of classic car parks in Malpensa, offering the turn-key service. In fact, the keys stay in the client’s pocket. This way can start with the guarantee that his car will never be moved from where he left it at the airport before boarding. In addition, we have one of the best video surveillance systems, the entire parking lot is manned 24 hours a day and completely fenced.

From your website we note that you also provide car wash service.

Of course, we carry out an accurate hand washing service on site with special products that do not require the use of water. The car is never being moved, exactly like we promise to our customers.

In addition, we have over 900 car parks completely covered. The vehicle is always protected from the atmospheric agents. Our car park is completely paved and the car never gets dusty compared to the classic ground parking. The washing service is carried out close to the client’s arrival dates. In this way we always guarantee a professional and excellent service.

Do you offer a shuttle service to take the customer to the terminal?

Of course, with our “zero steps” service the customer parks and our shuttles pick up the customer directly at the assigned parking space. In this way we avoid moving heavy luggage or getting the customer wet in case of rain, in fact the customer can stay comfortably under the shelter of his parking space. We are also only 3 minutes from Terminal 1 and 5 minutes from Terminal 2.

Can you tell us more about the additional services you offer?

Taking advantage of the parking of the vehicle, customers can book the complete washing of the car, in addition our staff can also provide the refuelling. This last service is very convenient.

In fact, it may happen to find yourself with an almost empty tank or in any case with insufficient fuel to face the return journey. In this case, the customer must leave the car key to our staff, which will be kept in special video surveillance areas and we will make sure that they find the car refuelled, for a carefree return home.

We also offer services of overhaul, inspection, tire change so that the customer can take advantage of the stop at Autoport to perform those services that would otherwise require a period of stop of the car.

In case the owner of the car has a dog or a cat, all he has to do is contact us. We have an agreement with a pet kennels that has over 5000 square meters of shady park and spacious boxes heated during the winter.

You also offer the Car Valet: what is it?

The Car Valet is the possibility for the customer to leave and pick up their car directly at the airport, without passing through the parking lot.

Obviously in this case the customer must leave the car key to our staff. A person in charge will pick up the car and park it, on return always one of our staff will take care of the delivery at the airport, being able to satisfy the most demanding customers or those with special care.

How does Autoport car rental works?

It’s about service present within our location, carried out by one of our business partners.

“B-Rent.” The customer is provided with a wide range of cars to choose from, both by segment and price.

In conclusion, do you have any other information to give our readers?

I would like to conclude by saying that although we aim a lot at professionalism and safety, we also have another issue at heart, that of transparency.

Autoport provides, for those who are looking for a safe parking in Malpensa, a phone service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and the website www.autoport.it where, by entering dates and times, you can estimate the cost of the entire parking, including transfers, without surprises.

It is also possible to activate convenient agreements dedicated to companies or frequent flyers, by making a request in the appropriate section of our website.

Our transparency is reflected not only in the relationship with the customer, but also in the relationship with the institutions: for the maximum protection and transparency we prefer payments by electronic means, ATM or credit cards.

And there’s more, we have recently blown out our first candle, a year in business, and for this reason we have put in place a very special initiative “PROJECT 365 TREES”. Autoport Parking, as shown by our location, is very sensitive to environmental issues.

What is it about?

The flora is essential for the life of human beings, each tree, through the process of photosynthesis chlorophyll, produces on average 20-30 liters of oxygen per day that corresponds to 10% of the needs of each person.

From this simple data it is evident how important forests are for our well-being and survival.

For this reason we decided to make a small but concrete contribution to the improvement of the planet by launching “project 365 trees”.

The project consists in allocating part of the proceeds of our activity to convert uncultivated land into wooded areas.

Our mission begins with the commitment to plant one tree a day, then 365 trees in the first year of activity, with the purpose of increasing the annual number with the progressive increase in turnover until 365 trees are planted every month over the next few years!

All this will be possible thanks to our constant commitment to put all our entrepreneurial skills into action to make our company grow, but it will be possible essentially thanks to our customers that by choosing Autoport as a service provider, they will put us in a position to create “project 365 trees”.

Just as the oceans are made up of billions of drops of water, the planet’s forests are made up of billions of trees and we will give a small but constant and important contribution to improving the health of our planet.

It will be possible to follow on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube the evolution of our project.