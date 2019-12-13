Snowshoes, ski and minerals: the winter holiday in Bedretto Valley

From snowshoe walks to first skiing experiences; The Bedretto Valley at the foot of Gotthard Pass is one of the regions of the canton of Ticino with the most abundant snowfalls during winter.

The small ski resort of Cioss Prato is particularly appreciated by families, run by Agnese and Marco Leonardi, where children can try the first curves on skis, while their parents watch them from below, sitting comfortably in front of the resort. The uncontaminated, alpine, winter landscape of the Bedretto Valley is also suitable for snowshoe hikes and skiing path.

During a circular, 38 kilometres long itinerary with little differences in altitude, you can pass through a winter and snowy landscape for about one and half hour, between larches and spruces, where the informative signs give details about animals in the wood.

Along the route, moreover, the ancient agricultural tools offer a testimony of the past life in the valley. You can rent the snowshoes in the ski resort of Cioss Prato.

If required, planned hikes are also available. In addition to a refreshment in the restaurant of the ski resort of Cioss Prato da Agnese, we recommend a tour of the Museum of Minerals “Grotta Cioss Prato”. In an underground cave, you can admire the iron roses, the typical Ticino quartz, the needle-shaped quartz and many other rare minerals, that Gilberto Leonardi brought here from the Gotthard region and from the surrounding valleys of northern Ticino.

Next to it, by the way, the cheese from Alpe Cioss Prato ripens and you can taste it in the refuge. ticino.ch/crystals