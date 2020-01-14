New skiing and snowboarding courses organised by Cassano Skiing Club are ready to start

The Cassano Magnago Skiing Club is organising new skiing and snowboarding courses for children, teenagers and adults, beginners and non, in Chiesa, in Valmalenco. The association has planned the new courses for 5 consecutive Saturdays, from 18 January to 15 February 2020, setting off from Cassano at 6 a.m., and returning at around 7 p.m.

The cost includes 5 bus trips, 10 hours of lessons, with qualified skiing teachers, insurance, lunch, and for the rest of the day, skiing with accompanying staff.

For further information, visit the Skiing Club, in Cassano Magnago, Via San Giulio 36, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, or call 0331 280796.