New skiing and snowboarding courses organised by Cassano Skiing Club are ready to start
The courses, which are for small children, teenagers and adults, beginners and non, will be held in Chiesa, in Valmalenco. The association has planned the new courses for 5 consecutive Saturdays, from 18 January to 15 February
The Cassano Magnago Skiing Club is organising new skiing and snowboarding courses for children, teenagers and adults, beginners and non, in Chiesa, in Valmalenco. The association has planned the new courses for 5 consecutive Saturdays, from 18 January to 15 February 2020, setting off from Cassano at 6 a.m., and returning at around 7 p.m.
The cost includes 5 bus trips, 10 hours of lessons, with qualified skiing teachers, insurance, lunch, and for the rest of the day, skiing with accompanying staff.
For further information, visit the Skiing Club, in Cassano Magnago, Via San Giulio 36, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, or call 0331 280796.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Simone Danzo su 1985, la nevicata del secolo
Gian Battista su Ospedale di Cuasso: proposte di rilancio entro il 29 febbraio
mike su 1985, la nevicata del secolo
Bustocco-71 su Enac mette a terra gli aerei di Ernest, Easyjet prepara una tariffa speciale
andrea_barbieri su Il fumo italiano arriva in Svizzera e il Comune si costituisce parte civile
mike su Si ribalta sulla provinciale 47enne all'ospedale
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.