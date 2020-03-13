Dozens of audiobooks and almost 3000 e-books for children

Children and teenagers in Varese can also access the virtual library, which has been set up by Varese town council .

The service is available to all users that have registered with the municipal libraries, including the “Gianni Rodari” Children’s Library, in Via Cairoli, which has a lot of resources to offer young users, starting with 700 of its own books, which become four times as many thanks to the “open” collection, which integrates the availability with many other books in a variety of languages.

In total, there are 2799 fairy tales available, and 85 audiobooks (primarily the classics read by great actors) that you can leaf through or listen to online, or download onto your own devices (a maximum of six books per month, just like the printed books in the library).

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

To access the service, you need to connect to the platform MediaLibraryOnLine , which has a page dedicated to Palazzo Estense: https://varese.medialibrary.it.

The service is active for anyone who has registered with the municipal library system in the last five years (everyone else will be sent details, in the next few days, on how to register online).

Username: this is the taxpayer’s code of the person registered (also for children).

Password: your date of birth, with the day, month and year separated by a forward slash (e.g.: 17/11/2013). When you access for the first time, you will be asked to change your password.

Every downloaded book (up to a maximum of 6 per month) corresponds to a link, which will be valid for 15 days; this is the time you have available to read the book.

The MLOL platform allows you to read e-books in e-pub format, so you will not be able to download the books onto Kindle devices; but you can download a dedicated app, MlolReader, which is available on IOS and Android.