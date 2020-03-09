From the journey deep into the mountain, new fossils emerge on Campo dei Fiori

Once again, Campo dei Fiori in Varese has given us some important evidence of a distant past. During some photo expeditions at the beginning of February, the members of the Prealpine Speleological Group found some wonderful fossils in perfect conditions, at a depth of about 150 metres.

On entering the Fulmini Cave, so called because of its proximity to the Fulmini Station of the Observatory on Monte Campo dei Fiori, the explorers went deep into the mountain, travelling along galleries characterised by a massive presence of fossils that date back to the Triassic period.

Luca Lepri, a member of the Prealpine Speleological Group, was able to photograph ammonites, bivalves and crinoids, fascinating evidence of the fact that these areas were once under an ancient sea, at least 180 million years ago. Over millennia, these creatures were deposited on the muddy seabed, and turned into the calcareous rock, in which the caves of Campo dei Fiori were formed.

The entrance of the cave was located in 1990, by the CAI Cave Group of Carnago, which has been active for decades in the search for and study of karst areas, but it was only in 2016 that exploration resumed and, on the night of 2 March 2017, a team of members of the Prealpine Speleological Group and the CAI Cave Group of Carnago managed, after getting through narrow tunnels, to reach a vast space, which was later renamed the “Mirror Room”, due to the geological phenomenon of “slickenside”, that is, the visible rubbing of the two blocks on the walls. In the adjoining areas, tunnels were already found with the walls covered with fossil remains.

The Prealpine Speleological Group is an association, based in Arcisate, that was founded in 2002, and is involved in promoting the search for, and exploration and study of natural cavities in the mountains of Valceresio, on Monte Campo dei Fiori and other karst areas in Varese Province. The association’s activities include searching, exploration, data collection, and information and educational activities, with the organisation of courses and cultural events, in collaboration with other organisations in the territory, and the production of documentaries.