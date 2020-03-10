From the mountains to the lake, five walks in Canton Ticino that have spectacular views
From Verbano Province to Monet San Giorgio, five walks in Canton Ticino to discover some of its most beautiful spots
From Lake Maggiore to Monte San Giorgio: five routes for lovers of walking, the countryside and nature. Ticino Turismo is suggesting to visitors a number of routes to discover places in the canton that can be explored on foot, especially when the weather is good.
- San Salvatore – Morcote, nature and paradise culture
This path descends from the top of Monte San Salvatore, through chestnut groves, passing the picturesque village of Carona, and leads to the lake and to the village of Morcote. During the walk, we recommend you stop at the San Grato botanical garden, where, in April and May, a carpet of rhododendrons and azaleas will await you.
- The balcony above Lake Maggiore
From Monte Verità, the legendary birthplace of the alternative movement above Ascona, a panoramic hillside path leads to the village of Ronco. From here, 800 steps lead to the lake, where the Brissago Islands provide the backdrop.
- A thrilling passage along the Tibetan bridge “Carasc” Monte Carasso
The route begins among rows of vines and of chestnut trees, and provides a marvellous view of the Piano di Magadino and Lake Maggiore, which can be made out in the distance. The Tibetan bridge, which is suspended 130m above the ground, and is 270m long, is one of the longest Tibetan bridges in Switzerland. The village of Curzútt, with its stone buildings, vegetable gardens and cereal and vineyard terraces, is the last stop on the walk.
- From Meride to the enchanted forest
Age-old chestnut trees, an ancient cable car and 200 million years of history. This is what awaits you along the geo-paleontological path of Monte San Giorgio, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A visit to this site reveals the charm of a lost world of more than 200 million years ago. It is one of the world’s most important fossil deposits.
- Between mountains and lake
About forty information panels line the walk on Monte Gambarogno. They tell stories that are sometimes ancient and enchanting, and sometimes modern, that highlight the great territorial changes that have taken place in the last 150 years.
