Go trekking on the “Sentiero del viandante” in 10 minutes

The Association “Cammino di Sant’Agostino” offers to lovers of paths and walking a moment of relaxation and peace in these slow days, forced in our own homes: an original experience of “virtual trekking”, along one of one of the most spectacular walkway in Europe, a path that the Lombards (and particularly inhabitants of Lecco, inhabitants of Brianza and inhabitants of Milan) lovers of walking in the nature know very well: the “Sentiero del Viandante” from Abbadia Lariana to Colico, in the province of Lecco.

They are 48 km of paths by foot between Lario and the mounts of Orobiche PreAlps, along the wonderful panoramic balcony on the eastern shore of the lake Como, routes in 10 minutes birds eye with the suggestive musical background to the rhythm of the waltz of The Blue Danube of Johann Strauss.